CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be welcoming Beg, Steal or Borrow, Vermont’s Triple Crown bluegrass band, to the Main Stage of the Majestic Theatre in Conway for a special concert of fun-filled music on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.
Since its formation in 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic Old and In the Way band from the 1970s, Beg, Steal or Borrow has appeared at festivals and venues throughout the northeastern United States and features an ever-growing repertoire of original music and classic covers.
Known for their harmonies and high-energy instrumentals and ensemble work, Beg, Steal or Borrow won bluegrass festival band competitions at Podunk, Grey Fox, and Thomas Point Beach, hence being dubbed a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band” by virtue of the fact that they took home honors from regional bluegrass competitions held in New York, Maine and Connecticut.
Band members include Fran Forim (upright bass, harmony vocals), Geoff Goodhue (mandolin, harmony vocals), Jeremy Sicely (guitar, lead and harmony vocals), Luke Auriemmo (banjo) and Roland Clark (fiddle), who meld their skills in a fluid and flawless manner, but also write all their own material, an element that further enforces the cohesive, creative sound they manage to maintain.
Beg, Steal or Borrow celebrated debut album of original music, "Old Mountain Time," released in 2019 put them on the map with songs like "Molly Bootlegger," "Old Mountain Time," "Harder than Time" and "Medicine Man."
Lee Zimmerman writing for Bluegrass Today said, “They have managed to absorb their essential influences — Appalachian, folk, and country sounds in particular — and refashion them in a way that’s so accessible and infectious that the music’s all but irresistible.”
Advance sales for reserved seat tickets are $25 or $5 for attendees 18 and under accompanied by a parent or guardian and are available at conwaymajestic.com.
Walk-ins are welcome and tickets purchased in person at the door are $30, so it’s best to order in advance. Doors and Majestic Cafe concessions open at 6:30 p.m. and music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on Mountain Top Music Center or the Majestic Theatre, go to conwaymajestic.com. If you are interested in sponsorship or volunteer opportunities as a Friend of the Majestic, email office@mountaintopmusic.org.
