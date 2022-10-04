Beg, Steal or Borrow

Bluegrass band Beg, Steal or Borrow will perform Saturday, Oct. 8, at Mountain Top Music’s Majestic Theatre in Conway Village. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mountain Top Music will be welcoming Beg, Steal or Borrow, Vermont’s Triple Crown bluegrass band, to the Main Stage of the Majestic Theatre in Conway for a special concert of fun-filled music on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

Since its formation in 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic Old and In the Way band from the 1970s, Beg, Steal or Borrow has appeared at festivals and venues throughout the northeastern United States and features an ever-growing repertoire of original music and classic covers.

