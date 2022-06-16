BROWNFIELD, Maine — Live from the main stage of the renovated Majestic Theatre in Conway Village, Mountain Top Music will be presenting the Soggy Po Boys band on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for a concert of New Orleans-style jazz and more.
Born on a snowy Fat Tuesday night, the Soggy Po Boys are a seven-member Dover-based band that performs more than 100 shows every year throughout the country, from festivals and concerts to private celebrations and street parades.
Members include Stu Dias on vocals and guitar, Eric Klaxton on clarinet and soprano sax, Josh Gagnon on trombone, Nick Mainelia on tenor sax, Mike Effenberger on piano, Brett Dallo on drums and Scott Kiefner on bass.
Po’ Boys serve their jazz messy, mixing brass mayhem with traditional spirituals, plus Meters-style old-school funk and a delicious taste of the Caribbean flavors of the New Orleans tradition.
Reserved seats are $25 per person and are available at mountaintop.ludus.com/13371. Doors open at 6:30 p.m with concessions available in the Majestic Cafe. The music starts promptly at 7:30 p.m.
As an additional treat for jazz lovers, this summer Mountain Top will offer Mike Sakash’s popular eight-week Jazz History course, this year focusing on the influences of the music of the Caribbean, Mexico and Brazil on the development of American jazz.
