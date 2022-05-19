BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, located at 95 Sanborns Grove Road in Bridgton, Maine, will be presenting an evening of American roots music with Low Lily on Sunday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Flynn Cohen’s flatpicking on guitar and mandolin and Lissa Schneckenburger’s fiddle-playing are grounded by Liz Simmons’ percussive rhythm guitar playing.
Low Lily’s cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades.
Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vt., the band has crafted a signature sound that they have shared with audiences throughout North America and the United Kingdom, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Chosen as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s “Most Wanted Band” of 2016, Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.
With the trio’s first full-album release, “10,000 Days Like These” (March 2018, following their 2015 self-titled EP release), Low Lily shares an intimate, no-tricks-involved, collection of songs that showcases their talents.
Cohen has toured with Ruth Moody, John Whelan, Cathie Ryan and Aoife Clancy. Simmons has toured with Tom Chapin, Livingston Taylor, Melanie and Long Time Courting. Schneckenburger has toured as a solo act, as well as with Solas and Childsplay.
During the pandemic, Low Lily has released two singles, and a holiday EP. Low Lily are currently working on a new album set to be released sometime in late 2022.
