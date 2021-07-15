BRIDGTON, Maine — The Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn will be presenting an evening of acoustic music with House of Hamill on Friday, July 16, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
House of Hamill is a high-energy professional Irish/folk music duo from Philadelphia. Rose Baldino and Brian Buchanan have toured internationally with their bands Burning Bridget Cleary and Enter The Haggis for the last 15 years, and both are accomplished Irish fiddle players and multi-instrumentalists.
Baldino and Buchanan met 10 years ago, late one night backstage at a theater in rural Pennsylvania.
Buchanan’s band Enter the Haggis and Baldino’s group Burning Bridget Cleary were sharing a stage that evening, and the two bonded over a love of Irish fiddle tunes, Radiohead and 4 a.m. whiskey. Their paths crossed a dozen times over the next decade on the road, but it wasn’t until the Folk Alliance 2014 conference in Kansas City that they finally became musical collaborators.
Burning Bridget Cleary’s guitarist and drummer had their flights canceled at the last minute, and in desperation, Baldino asked Buchanan to grab a guitar and join her onstage. The two performed with virtually no rehearsal for over an hour, and their connection was powerful and immediate. A few months later, Buchanan moved from Canada to Philadelphia, and as a tribute to the first tune Baldino ever taught Buchanan, House of Hamill was born.
Both Baldino and Buchanan are accomplished traditional fiddle players and classical violinists, with over 25 years of writing and performance experience between them. Together, they write unusual new fiddle tunes and exciting, unpredictable original songs while breathing new life into traditional and contemporary songs. Both are confident and unique lead vocalists, and the blend of their two voices in harmony is hypnotic and irresistible.
Whether House of Hamill is playing songs from their debut album “Wide Awake” (2016) or stomping through a set of original jigs and reels from their follow-up “March Through Storms” (2018), their chemistry on stage is always engaging and often hilarious.
In the summer of 2018, their quirky all-violin cover of “Sweet Child Of Mine” went viral, amassing over 15 million views and more than 400,000 shares on Facebook in just a few weeks, and was picked up by publications all over the world.
For more information, go to facebook.com/dragonflybarnmaine. For tickets, go to hayloftatdragonfly.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.