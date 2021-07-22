LOVELL, Maine — The Brick Church for the Performing Arts in Lovell, Maine, will be presenting Heather Pierson’s Acoustic Trio for a free concert on Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lovell Recreation Field at 10 Smarts Hill Road. This dynamic and engaging trio performs in theaters and venues across the Northeast.
Pierson is an award-winning pianist, singer/songwriter, song-leader and performer whose inspiring live performances and growing catalog of releases, both solo and in ensemble, delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano and folk.
Best-known for her ease at the piano and her bell-tone vocals, Pierson’s songs and musicianship embody joy, honesty, playfulness and a desire to share from the heart.
Pierson’s 12th album, "Lines and Spaces," was released on Nov. 15, 2019, and is a multi-genre tour de force featuring performances from her Acoustic Trio bandmates Davy Sturtevant and Shawn Nadeau.
Sturtevant (acoustic guitar, cornet, dobro, fiddle, mandolin, harmony vocals) is a sideman extraordinaire and an accomplished singer/songwriter of his own, wielding both an arsenal of stringed and brass instruments and a gorgeous tenor voice.
Nadeau (bass, harmony vocals) is a self-taught phenom who brings an unassuming rock-solid foundation and a keen awareness to every moment of every song, informed by over two decades of wildly varying musical performances, from punk rock to reggae to jazz.
During the 2020 pandemic, Pierson had a viral hit in March with her "Toilet Paper Song" and released both a moving single, "Beside the Firelight," about the death of George Floyd, and her latest collection of original meditation chants, "Be Here Now."
Since March 2020, Heather has been live-streaming every week both solo and with partner Shawn Nadeau on bass, leading online community sings and launched both her Etsy shop for her original artwork and her Patreon for her new songs and poetry.
Refreshments and drinks will be served at intermission. Be sure to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and a picnic dinner if desired.
For more information, go to lovellbrickchurch.org or call Stan Tupaj at (207) 925-1500.
