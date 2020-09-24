BROWNFIELD, Maine — Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownfield, Maine, will be presenting a socially distanced concert for 50 people featuring bluegrass greats The Gibson Brothers on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m.
The purpose of concerts like this is to take baby steps in presenting music and give the staff at Stone Mountain some work. Plain and simple, they will not be profitable, except in spirit.
Because of the limited capacity, memberships that remain as originally ordered cannot be applicable. Newly negotiated memberships are applicable.
Tickets are $60.
For tickets, go to stonemountainartscenter.com or call (207) 935-7292.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.