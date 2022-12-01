Dana Cunningham-Homecoming

Songs from Dana Cunningham's latest album "Homecoming: Songs of Comfort and Joy" will be performed at a trio of concerts at the Little White Church in Eaton. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EATON — Local pianist Dana Cunningham will offer three holiday concerts at the Little White Church in Eaton this year. Friday, Dec. 9, Cunningham will join singer-songwriter Carol Noonan for a longstanding tradition. Saturday’s performance, Dec. 10, will feature Cunningham and saxophonist Mike Sakash and on Sunday, Dec. 11, she will perform solo.

Cunningham and Noonan’s annual Christmas show on Dec. 9 is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available through Stone Mountain Arts Center. For the Saturday and Sunday performances, both of which are at 4 p.m., tickets may be purchased at danacunningham.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.