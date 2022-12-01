EATON — Local pianist Dana Cunningham will offer three holiday concerts at the Little White Church in Eaton this year. Friday, Dec. 9, Cunningham will join singer-songwriter Carol Noonan for a longstanding tradition. Saturday’s performance, Dec. 10, will feature Cunningham and saxophonist Mike Sakash and on Sunday, Dec. 11, she will perform solo.
Cunningham and Noonan’s annual Christmas show on Dec. 9 is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available through Stone Mountain Arts Center. For the Saturday and Sunday performances, both of which are at 4 p.m., tickets may be purchased at danacunningham.com, at White Birch Books in North Conway and at the Eaton Village Store.
The concerts will feature selections from Cunningham’s new holiday album, "Homecoming: Songs of Comfort and Joy," now available on all streaming platforms, iTunes, Apple, Amazon and her website. Critical reaction to her newest release includes these accolades:
“(Cunningham's) carols are imaginatively arranged, soulfully performed and flawlessly produced," Bill Binkelman wrote in Wind and Wire. "The perfect musical accompaniment to family gatherings, holiday festivities or simply reflecting on the wonders of the season.”
Vivian Kumar of New Music Alert wrote “(Her) album is a marvelous rendition of Christmas carols that kindle our spirits and remind us of our roots."
Cunningham, who is known for her artful use of space, commented, “It is a privilege to offer my interpretations of the season’s musical favorites, as well as some of my newer compositions, which I hope listeners will find both meditative and joyful.”
Cunningham is a Texas native, an Eaton resident and a member of the Little White Church board of directors. She studied piano at The Blair School of Music while earning a degree at Vanderbilt University; she also holds a master’s degree in biblical studies.
Sakash, a faculty member of Mountain Top Music Center in Conway since 2008, served as its executive director in 2010 and 2011. He teaches music at Fryeburg Academy, recording and performing widely. He holds a degree from the University of Massachusetts in Saxophone Performance, African American/Jazz Studies, and music education, as well as a master’s degree in jazz studies and contemporary media from the Eastman School of Music.
“I am also thrilled to share the stage with the amazingly gifted Mike Sakash, whose inspired playing adds such lyrical richness to the music,” Cunningham said.
The Little White Church is a non-denominational, non-profit organization governed by a board of local volunteers, officers, and trustees. The donations support the maintenance and continuing upkeep of the church, including the recent restoration of its steeple and piano.
