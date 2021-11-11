CONWAY — The Majestic Cafe at 32 Main St., next to Mountain Top Music Center’s Majestic Theatre, in the renovated Bolduc Block in Conway will host local pianist Dan Moore on Friday, Nov 12. Moore will be joined by longtime Omni Mount Washington Resort band member Rick Gordan on the saxophone.
New music venue the Majestic Café opened its doors for the first time last Friday.
“We see this new venue as a weekly jazz club/blues bar/piano bar in an intimate setting, with an atmosphere that encourages listening to the musicians,” said Mountain Top Music Center Executive Director George Wiese.
The Majestic Cafe is open every Friday with sets at 7 and 8:30 p.m. Wine and beer and soda are available. Walk-ins are welcome, although reservations are available at mountaintop.ludus.com/13535. A $10 per person cover charge includes both sets.
The Heather Pierson Duo inaugurated the café’s weekly series on Friday, Nov. 5, with a performance of jazz, blues, and Heather’s own songs.
“We had such a great time,” Pierson said. “Really looking forward to our return engagement at the cafe on Nov. 26.”
Mountain Top Board Chair Judy Kennedy said, “You guys really hit it out of the park. What an absolutely magical evening in every way.”
Moore is well-known for his long engagement at the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. Moore’s trademark programming mixes a variety of musical genres — jazz, classical, rock, folk and blues — performed with a creative, humorous style.
Although he specialized in the organ when he studied at the Boston Conservatory, Moore loves the unique qualities of different keyboard instruments and styles, and he plays them all.
Perhaps the most unusual item on his musical resume: 10 years as a circus musician, touring New England with the Shriners’ circus.
“The greatest fun,” he said, “was improvising while the clowns were doing their shtick.”
The Majestic requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test from all attendees over 12. Masks are recommended.
