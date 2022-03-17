BROWNFIELD, Maine — The Bacon Brothers — Michael and Kevin Bacon (yes, that Kevin Bacon) — will be performing at the Stone Mountain Arts Center In Brownfield, Maine, on Friday, April 15 at 8 p.m.
While Kevin is best-known as an actor with a decade-stretching career, including such films as “Footloose,” “Tremors,” “Flatliners,” “A Few Good Man, “Apollo 13,” “Mystic River,” and “The Woodsman,” he’s also an accomplished musician and songwriter.
Kevin formed the Bacon Brothers with his nine-years senior brother Michael in 1995, and released their first album in 1997. Ten albums later, including their latest 2020’s “The Way We Love,” they are still going strong.
Michael is an Emmy Award-winning composer who has scored more than 100 film and television projects. He honed his craft as a songwriter in Nashville in the 1970s.
That Nashville flavor can still be heard alongside Kevin in the Bacon Brothers, but their influences are diverse and aplenty, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Motown, Led Zeppelin and Philly soul.
Their sound mixes folk, blues, soul, country and rock. Their lyrics are emotionally direct but with a playful, quirky sense of humor.
My wife and I are huge “Tremors” fans. But if you were to do a theme song a la “Footloose” or “Ghostbusters” for “Tremors,” what would it sound like?
Kevin: So it’s funny, you should mention that, and I’d love to give you a pithy joke answer but the truth is on our (2018) self-titled album there’s a song called “Beneath Perfection.” When I was making the movie (“Tremors”), the title of the movie was “Beneath Perfection,” a little-known fact. My wife was nine months pregnant, we were out in the desert making the movie, and I thought “Oh wow, that’s a great title, ‘Beneath Perfection,’ I’ll write a song.” The dream was that both the song and the movie would be a hit. Neither thing happened, but I ended up with a song. It’s a song that we always kind of made fun of. I think maybe when we were a four-piece, we played it once and then stopped playing it and then we kind of came up with a different sort of concept for it. I wrote it as a folky kind of thing and we turned it into sort of like a psychedelic kind of rock song. So yeah, we were playing that for a long time and we recorded it.
You're playing a lot of dates in New England, so is it safe to say that your song “New England Girls” is on your set?
Michael: No, it’s not. That’s terrible. But we have some other really great songs, too.
What leads you to believe that “New England girls love Florida?”
Michael: You know, it's a very jolly song, but it kind of came out of a very tragic thing in that a really dear friend of our son was in a horrible accident in Florida, and I just needed to write about it. I couldn't get it going, so I turned him into a girl. It was always very strange to me why he would go down there and spend his life down there and that just was the way I came up with expressing my feelings about it. The background is obviously very dark, but the song doesn't feel dark. It's just kind of a playful, broken heart song, but that's how I wrote it.
It's always nice when you can take tragedy and turn it around like that.
Michael: Yeah, sometimes you have to. As a songwriter sometimes you’ve got to figure that out. I don't do it very often, but, in the few times that I've lost people really close to me, I've been able to gain some kind of catharsis by writing a song even though it might not really feel like it's really about that.
I love “British Invasion,” which is clearly a tribute to the 1960s. Do you have any stand-out memories of the British Invasion period?
Kevin: Well, it's funny because I was born in ’58, so I do remember the ’60s, certainly. Especially since, because of my brothers and sisters being teenagers around that time, there was a lot of ’60s culture that was coming into our house. I'm the youngest of six. So, the music and the clothes and the whole kind of thing was all a part of my experience, even though I was a pretty young kid. But “British Invasion” I wrote about my brother. My brother told me a story about going to a British Invasion show in Philly, where we grew up. And the story I thought was just interesting to me and invoked that whole thing. So I'm sort of writing from the character of my brother during the ’60s. It wasn't exactly my experience. It was more like his experience
I really enjoyed the video for “Bigger.” It reminded me of a Peter Gabriel music video meets “Robot Chicken.” How long did it take to make with all the stop motion, and did you actually own any of those toys?
Kevin: Yeah, so I was all alone. I had moved back from the West Coast, but we were still in a pretty serious locked lockdown situation. I was up at our farm and I got obsessed with cleaning out the basement and attic, which a lot of people did. I don't know, I just wanted to throw things away. Then I found this box that was filled with all of those toys. I went and got a stop motion app and just Googled, “How do you do stop motion?” And then I shot the whole thing on my camera, and learned how to do stop motion and set it up. I got the instruments for the band to play. It's a miniature Beatles set. You can buy Beatles instruments. They're actually a beautiful set of little toy Beatles instruments. There were many times when I just wanted to stop and just kick all the toys down because it's not that easy to take one frame and move something a little bit, take another frame. Sometimes the GI Joes would fall on their face halfway through the thing. It was kind of a nightmare, but, at the same time, I don’t know, I'm just silly that way. I like doing stuff like that.
A few years ago, I interviewed Jeff Daniels who also performed at Stone Mountain and has a similar sound. If you were to form a Traveling Wilburys-style supergroup of actor musicians, who would you want?
Kevin: Every single one of them, you know? Just bring them all. I mean, even ones that don't even know how to play. It would just be great.
I was picturing like Jack Black and Zoey Deschanel and just a big old jam session.
Kevin: Yeah. It's been proposed in the past but it has never come to fruition.
Michael, your vocals remind me a lot of James Taylor. Would you consider him one of your influences as a performer and writer?
Michael: Oh, yeah, definitely. James and I came up really just about the same time. I was with a group that was run by a guru and it was hoping to take over the world with sort of a religious slant. I was the oracle that was singing his words. I was with an old friend of mine in this group, and we did really well and signed with Columbia. When the record came out and it did OK. Then when I heard James’ record, I just realized what a bad direction I was in singing somebody else's words and spreading this philosophy that I didn’t even believe in, but since it was a pretty successful band, I kind of stayed in it. So when I heard James, I was like, “Oh, this is really what I should be doing.” I put down my flat pick and got back to fingerpicking, which I had always done before except in this group.
I think that our voices sound kind of similar. When I hear James speak, it sounds kind of like mine. We both played the cello. We both come from a family with a lot of kids and a lot of artsy kind of things and our fathers were both hyper successful people. So I think there's a lot of similarities. As a songwriter, he's certainly one of my top five: Gordon Lightfoot, Joni Mitchell, Dylan, Lennon/McCartney. So yeah, he was very influential on me.
One thing that's really cool is, in our last record, Kevin was tweeting about it and we just released the song “The Way We Love,” and James tweeted that he really loved the song. So that made me feel good.
So you mentioned Lennon/McCartney, and I read that you tend to write separately and then come together to exchange ideas. That was kind of similar to how Lennon and McCartney worked. With that in mind, if there were a “Get Back”-style documentary about your creative process what would it look like?
Kevin: You know, that's interesting. What was kind of amazing about that “Get Back” thing is some of those songs, or all of them, some were done, but some were just kind of like a seed of an idea and they were constructing them at the time in the studio. Now, that's not something that we've ever done. We've written a lot separately, we've written some stuff together, for sure, and we've written with other people a handful of times, but we have never done it in the studio. Of course, one of the reasons that it's tough to do that is because it's really expensive and really time consuming. Of course, these were The Beatles and they were able to do that. I don't know what that would look like. I don't think it would look like “Get Back.”
Some of your songs have appeared in Kevin’s films, but have you thought about writing a full soundtrack of songs?
Michael: Overall, we've been very unsuccessful in getting our songs in Kevin’s films. There have been a few. A long time ago, before we formed the band, we were always writing songs for the films. I don't think we got anything in anything. I don't know, it's hard for me because I'm a film composer and I'm not a fan of putting pop songs in films unless there's a very, very generic reason for it. So I think what you're describing is more of a kind of like a musical that would be filmed. I think I would probably be more interested in doing a stage musical than a film musical. I love Broadway so much. I mean, look at “Hamilton.” it's really the ultimate song and music and words exercise a Broadway show. I mean, it's just incredible.
And that was going to be my next question. Would that be something you'd be interested in? Because your songs have such vivid storytelling, Something like “Boys in Bars” just introduces a whole collection of characters that you could build a story around.
Michael: We actually did try to write a Broadway show, oh God, so many years ago. But what I found out about Broadway shows from talking to people who write them is you take all of your spare time for the next 10 years and you devote that to meeting with your writing partner, who ever is doing the libretto, and that's your life. I just don't have the time for it. I guess I’m not dedicated enough but it's a real sacrifice. You know, the new movie that came out about that “Rent,” (“Tick, Tick, BOOM”), seeing what that guy went through to squeeze these musicals out of nothing. It's very inspiring to me, but I just don't feel like I'd ever be able to do that.
I'm at my 15 minutes, but I do have one last question. So given that you wrote the “Subaru Song,” I need you guys to settle a debate I've been having with my wife. Does Subaru rhyme with kangaroo?
Michael: Yeah.
Kevin: Yeah, I’d say so. I think it is a pretty good rhyme with kangaroo because it's got three syllables and it's got a roo at the end.
Michael: What was the controversy? I’m just curious.
I just said it rhymed. And my wife said it didn't.
Michael: Is there a kangaroo in that song, I can’t remember.
No, I just thought since you wrote a song about Subaru you might be an authority on it.
Michael: Oh, I see. And which side did your wife take?
It doesn’t rhyme.
Michael: Oh dear.
We've been arguing this for years and she said if Kevin Bacon says it rhymes, she'll drop it.
Kevin: Well, you know, rhymes are a funny thing and there's a lot of discussion that sometimes goes on vis a vis rhyming, and I find rhymes absolutely fascinating. I find it fascinating that you can temper a rhyme to work depending on the way it is sung. I think the whole idea of can two words rhyme as long as they are at the end of a word, or if you have another rhyme in between them? I don't know, I find the whole thing fascinating.
Michael: The only thing that I would add is that I've been a songwriter for, I don't know, 50-60 years, and I've only written one song in my whole career that doesn't rhyme. And it's pretty hard to find a song that doesn't rhyme.
Kevin: Yeah, that's right. You wrote a completely un-rhyming song and it is awesome.
Michael: Well, tell your wife, we’re sorry.
Tickets for the Stone Mountain show are $125 plus a $6 handling fee. For more information or tickets, go to stonemountainartscenter.com.
