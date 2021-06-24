Celebrating its 38th year of presenting live concerts in the Mount Washington Valley, Arts Jubilee will be returning to Cranmore Mountain Resort with a five-week concert series. The outdoor concerts will run weekly on Thursday nights from July 15 through Aug. 12 at the North Slope Base of Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway.
The 2021 season will feature the Classic Rock Orchestra, performing the greatest rock anthems of the 1970s and ’80s on July 15; Celtic pop-rock band Ceili Rain on July 22; the annual pops concert and fireworks show performed by the New Legacy Swing Band on July 29; 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Aug. 5; and Motown-Memphis soul band Pat Colwell & the Soul Sensations on Aug. 12.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. and feature a local opening act at 6 p.m. This year’s opening acts include Mike & Becca of Rek-lis (July 15), Dennis & Davey (July 22), John Davidson (July 29), Jeremy Holden (Aug. 5), and the Riley Parkhurst Duo (Aug. 12).
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, and free for kids 12 and under. You can pre-order tickets online at artsjubilee.org or pay at the gate on the night of the show (cash or credit).
There’s plenty of free parking on site, food and beverages will be available for purchase on the Zip’s Pub deck, and there will be a raffle for a variety of great prizes at each concert.
Seating is not provided at the venue, so concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Animals are not allowed on the property except for leashed service dogs. All concerts are rain or shine barring extreme weather.
As a non-profit organization, Arts Jubilee counts on the generosity of the greater valley community in order to present their outdoor Summer Concert Series every year. Fundraisers such as the one coming up on June 28 is just one way to support our mission.
CONWAY — Flatbread Pizza Co. in North Conway will be hosting a dine-to-donate fundraiser in support of Arts Jubilee’s 2021 Summer Concert Series on Monday, June 28. Flatbread will donate a percentage of every pizza sold between 3 to 9 p.m., including take-out orders.
For more information, go to artsjubilee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.