Weird- Al and Dr. Demento

Daniel Radcliffe (left) as "Weird Al" Yankovic and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento in "Weird: The Al Yankovic," a parody of musician biopics. (COURTESY OF ROKU)

Finally, after more than four years in the music industry, “Weird Al” Yankovic is baring it all in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a biopic that tells the story of his oppressive childhood, his journey to becoming the biggest recording artist of all time, his torrid love affair with Madonna and his fall from grace due to drugs and alcohol.

What’s that you say? None of that sounds right? Well, it's at least as accurate as every other musician biopic.

Weird-Poster

Daniel Radcliffe stars as "Weird Al" Yankovic in "Weird: The Al Yankovic," a parody of musician biopics. (COURTESY OF ROKU)
Weird-Poster-2

"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" satirizes the musician biopic genre by telling an exaggerate version of Weird Al's life. (COURTESY OF ROKU)
Weird-Madonna and Al

Evan Rachel Wood and Daniel Radcliffe as Madonna and "Weird Al" Yankovic in the biopic parody "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story." (COURTESY OF ROKU)

