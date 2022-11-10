Finally, after more than four years in the music industry, “Weird Al” Yankovic is baring it all in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” a biopic that tells the story of his oppressive childhood, his journey to becoming the biggest recording artist of all time, his torrid love affair with Madonna and his fall from grace due to drugs and alcohol.
What’s that you say? None of that sounds right? Well, it's at least as accurate as every other musician biopic.
The musician biopic is a genre that isn’t really about telling the true stories of its subjects. Oh sure, there will be a few accurate details, but it is more about fitting the life story of an artist into a familiar formula of sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.
The appeal is in watching an actor imitate an artist and in listening to some great music for a couple of hours. Admittedly, the performances in a lot of biopics are often stellar. Actors like Jamie Foxx, Joaquin Phoenix and Rami Malek are deserving of the accolades they’ve received, but the films surrounding these actors are rarely as good as their central performances.
Most examples of the genre exaggerate the truth or completely fabricate scenarios to the point that the film becomes more of a work of fiction than an actual reflection of reality. “Bohemian Rhapsody” comes to mind.
Yankovic, who co-wrote the script with director Eric Appel and who also appears as a record label exec, completely embraces this aspect of the biopic. They tell a version of Weird Al’s life that becomes so completely detached from the truth that the second act transforms into an action movie, complete with hand-to-hand combat and gun fights.
“Weird,” which was produced by Roku and is streaming for free on their devices and website, is such a merciless and shrewd satire of the genre that it may temporarily put it to rest.
I say temporarily, as it is seemingly a genre that won’t die. 2007’s “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” lampooned the genre so effectively that for several years the genre more or less disappeared.
“Walk Hard” created a fictional character (played by John C. Reilly) who acted as a composite of several musicians, including Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan and Brian Wilson. It was released on the heels of Oscar-winning films like “Ray” and “Walk the Line” and showed how hollow and formulaic those films were.
In the last few years, the genre has had a resurgence with films about the lives of Queen, Elton John, Aretha Franklin and, just this summer, Elvis Presley. With a Whitney Houston biopic coming in December, “Weird” has arrived at the perfect time.
Daniel Radcliffe stars as Weird Al. His casting may seem, well, weird, but that’s entirely the point, because the film isn’t remotely trying to be true to life. To his credit, Radcliffe does capture Al’s good-natured goofiness in his early scenes, but after he’s literally reborn from a giant egg during an acid trip, Radcliffe’s version of Al becomes a giant, walking, talking rock star cliche. He is the kind of guy who will stare a record exec (Will Forte) in the eye as he puts a cigarette out in his hand.
Radcliffe absolutely nails the performance as he captures all the arrogance and false bravado of rock stars. He’s giving a dramatic, fully committed performance that makes the silly material all the funnier.
Like “Walk Hard,” “Weird” hits all the familiar story beats. Al has an emotionally distant father (Toby Huss) who doesn’t approve of his music, finds fame overnight and goes down a dark path due to drugs. “Walk Hard” actually lampoons some of these tropes better than “Weird” does (“the wrong kid died!”), but “Weird” benefits from having a real person at its center.
“Weird” plays with our expectations of the formula as well as our knowledge of Yankovic and flips those expectations on their head. The origins of the song “Eat It” is a hilarious example of this and leads to one of the film's best running gags.
There are kernels of truth, like Madonna suggesting Al parody “Like a Virgin,” that are blown out of proportion. Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) essentially becomes the villain of the piece as she tries to convince Al to exclusively parody her songs. The final outcome of this plotline is hilariously unpredictable.
Wood is doing a spot-on impression of mid-80s Madonna. She has the voice and mannerisms down cold, which makes some of the more outlandish turns in the second and third acts all the more absurdly funny.
There’s also a great scene that parodies the pool party scene from “Boogie Nights.” Al’s mentor Dr. Demento (a terrific Rainn Wilson) introduces him to all his celebrity friends with various comedians playing such famed weirdos as Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali, Pee-Wee Herman and Frank Zappa. Jack Black has the best cameo in this scene but to say as who would spoil the fun.
“Weird” is everything you could want and more from Yankovic parodying his life and the biopic genre. It is laugh-out-loud funny, takes genuinely surprising turns and, like Yankovic himself, is the perfect balance of demented and endearing.
