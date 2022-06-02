“Top Gun: Maverick” is a rare thing: A sequel that is better than its predecessor. This is even more impressive given that the original “Top Gun” came out 36 years ago.
I watched “Top Gun” for the first time days prior to seeing “Maverick.” My assessment was similar to that of the late critic Roger Ebert, the flying sequences were amazing, “but look out for the scenes where the people talk to one another.”
“Top Gun” opens and closes with incredible sequences of aerial combat. Scattered throughout the film are scenes of dog fight training at Top Gun, which trains the best of the best Navy pilots to be better. Those scenes aside, the middle section of “Top Gun” is a bore, largely due to dull scenes between Tom Cruise’s hot-shot pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and his love interest Charlie (Kelly McCellis).
A lot of people have asked why McCellis wasn’t asked back. Having watched “Top Gun” with no nostalgia, the answer is obvious: Her role was inconsequential. Any relationship between Maverick and Charlie was surface and would not have lasted.
“Top Gun” isn’t a bad movie but it became a phenomenon upon its release and has since entered the cultural zeitgeist because of its iconography.
The visuals and sounds of “Top Gun” left an indelible impression: Maverick riding his motorcycle alongside an airstrip, jets taking off from an aircraft carrier set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” Cruise and McCellis making love set to Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away,” male-bonding via homo-erotic beach volleyball, avaitor sunglasses, the line “I feel the need, the need for speed” and Val Kilmer in all his 1980s glory. Nearly all of it gets a callback in “Maverick” but, thankfully, the film is more than just echoes of the past.
“Maverick” leans into exploring the best relationship in “Top Gun”: Maverick and his radar intercept officer Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards). Goose dies in an accident that Maverick was deemed not at fault for, but he still carries the guilt of the loss of his best friend.
Maverick’s central relationship in the sequel is with Goose’s son Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller). Rooster is resentful toward Maverick who is understandably protective of him. This proves to become problematic when Rooster is among a group of Top Gun pilots Maverick is assigned to train for a special mission.
It also wouldn’t be a “Top Gun” movie without Maverick dealing with superiors (Jon Hamm and Ed Harris) who don’t much care for his attitude or approach.
There are 11 other pilots Maverick is training but most remain interchangeable with only a few getting better fleshed out. Glen Powell’s arrogant Jake “Hangman” Seresin is essentially the new Maverick with elements of Kilmer’s Tom “Iceman” Kazansky’s antagonistic nature.
Hangman and Rooster butt heads throughout the film similar to the way Cruise and Kilmer did in the first installment. Powell perfectly sells the cockiness. At times, we hate Hangman but Powell manages to make the character more charming than obnoxious.
Other noteworthy pilots include Natasha “Phoenix” Trace (Monica Barbaro), who as the one woman in the group has more to prove, and Robert “Bob” Floyd (Lewis Pullman), the least aggressive of the trainees.
Teller isn’t given much to do beyond being generally likable and stand-offish with Maverick but he makes Rooster’s emotions feel grounded and real. This is true of all the relationships in the film.
As with the first film, the characterizations aren’t much more than one-dimensional but the writing by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie is sharper. This is especially true of the love story between Maverick and Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connolly), a character that was referenced but unseen in the original.
Maverick and Penny have a past together. In their scenes together, Cruise and Connolly are able to bring across a sense of history, understanding and shorthand. Instead of grinding the film to the halt, these scenes help enrich the story and give us a better understanding of who Maverick is as an older man. It also helps that Cruise and Connolly have genuine chemistry together and dialogue that allows for both humor and vulnerability.
There’s also a great scene between Cruise and Kilmer’s Iceman. In real life, Kilmer’s struggles with throat cancer left his ability to speak greatly reduced. “Maverick” incorporates this into Iceman, which makes for a poignant and potent scene.
But while good scenes of human interaction are nice, what people are paying for is the aerial sequences, and they are nothing short of astounding. Cruise and the rest of the cast do their own flying in actual jets and the authenticity is thrilling. Even more so than in the original, you feel as if you’re in the cockpit alongside the characters.
Director Joseph Kosinski (who also directed Cruise in “Oblivion”) has crafted several pulse-pounding sequences that are perfectly shot and edited together. I saw the film at a drive-in and was gripping my car door for large portions of the film.
As strong as the flight sequences were in the original, it was never clear what the conflict was. The adversaries were nameless and faceless and mission objectives were never apparent. In “Maverick,” the adversary are still nameless — but as with the original we assume Russian — but the objectives of the final mission are made clear. This gives the climax a real sense of stakes and allows for suspense to build.
The aerial sequences absolutely benefit from being seen on the biggest screen possible with a great sound system. If you’re comfortable, don’t miss this one in theaters.
"Top Gun: Maverick" is playing at the Mountain Valley Mall Cinema 7 in North Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.