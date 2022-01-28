During the pandemic era, Disney has released a few animated films either under their own label or via Pixar, including “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “Soul” and “Luca,” and while they’ve all done reasonably well, “Encanto” is the first one to become a sensation.
Released in theaters last November, it did decent box office, racking up $228.3 million worldwide against a $50 million budget. Even factoring in marketing expenses, “Encanto” turned a healthy profit, but it was hardly a phenomenon. That changed though when the film about a Colombian family that possesses magic abilities reached Disney+ on Dec. 24.
With more people having access to the film, the songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda started to gain popularity with one, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” going viral.
As of Jan. 11, there were more than 146,000 “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” fan videos on TikTok, racking up more than 469 million views.
Propelled by its popularity on TikTok and social media, the song currently sits at No. 1 on the most played tracks on Spotify, with “Surface Pressure,” another song from “Encanto,” at the No. 3 spot.
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is also getting radio play, helping the “Encanto” soundtrack to become the No. 1 album on Billboard this past week and landing the song at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the highest charting Disney song ever.
Yes, it even surpassed the ubiquitous “Let it Go” from “Frozen” which peaked at No. 5 in 2014. Pretty good for a song that wasn’t promoted as a single, nor submitted for Best Original Song for the Academy Awards.
Unlike most Disney radio fare, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” isn’t a ballad. Instead, it is more typical of a song in a musical that drives the plot forward with the lyrics focusing on Bruno (John Leguizamo), the black sheep of the magical Madrigal family. It is an ensemble number with multiple people explaining how Bruno’s ability to see the future allegedly ruined lives.
The inherent drama of the song is likely connecting with people, but, like much of Miranda’s work, it is also insanely catchy. The multiple characters also lends itself to becoming a TikTok trend where lip sync videos with the creator playing various characters is popular.
“Surface Pressure,” the second most popular song from the soundtrack, is likely connecting with people because of how relatable it is. The song is sung by the character Luisa (Jessica Darrow), the strongest member of the Madrigal family, who feels pressure to never let down her family.
Lyrics like “Pressure like a drip, drip, drip that’ll never stop, whoa/Pressure that’ll tip, tip, tip ‘till you just go pop, whoa/Give it to your sister, your sister’s older/Give her all the heavy things we can’t shoulder/Who am I if I can’t run with the ball?” captures the weight of life pressing down all of us in a way that is — again — super catchy and earworm-y.
The anxiety of finding yourself in the face of family pressure and not letting people down are the core themes throughout the songs and the film. Those themes are what make “Encanto” such an affecting and unique film within the Disney canon.
While Miranda wrote the songs, the film was written and directed by Charise Castro Smith, Jared Bush and Byron Howard. The story is unconventional for a Disney film in that there’s no true villain.
Instead, the conflict comes from the expectations of perfection placed on the family by its matriarch, Abuela Alma (María Cecilia Botero), who was given the family’s magic years ago after a tragic incident. This magic created an enchanted house with all the Madrigal offspring receiving a unique special ability.
There’s a problem with the magic that only Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz, who also appeared in the Miranda-written “In the Heights” and acted alongside him in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) can see. Mirabel is the only family member to not have a magical gift and so nobody takes her claims seriously.
Mirabel feels like an outsider in her own family and her strong traits — her kindness and ability to connect with others — goes under-appreciated by her family, especially her abuela. Anyone who has felt different or like a misfit can relate to Mirabel.
The surrounding community also relies on the family, and Abuela Alma feels the pressure to hold together the perfect image of the Madrigals, and she puts that onto her children and grandchildren.
Abuela Alma’s inability to see how her behavior is negatively influencing those around her is infuriating but she isn’t a villain. There isn’t malicious intent in her actions. She’s just blind to the truth and the best qualities of her family, because she’s single-mindedly focused on preserving a specific idea of what her family is supposed to be. At the same time, we do understand why she clings so tightly to this rigid view.
“Encanto” tells a story with so much emotional truth that it is easy to see why so many people are connecting with it. It offers a window into a different culture but deals with themes that are universal which is a reminder that despite cultural differences, we all experience pain, joy and love the same way.
