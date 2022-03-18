“Turning Red,” Disney/Pixar’s latest release, is a hilarious and heartwarming allegory for puberty centered on a Chinese-Canadian 13-year-old girl who turns into a giant red panda whenever her emotions overwhelm her.
Meilin (Rosalie Chiang) is a straight-A student who works after school at the family’s Chinese garden. She wants to make her mother (Sandra Oh) proud and works hard to live up to her expectations. But Meilin isn’t really the reserved mini-adult her mother wants her to be. She is quirky and rambunctious. She has a group of equally oddball friends, and they all are obsessed with the boy band 4-Town.
When Meilin begins turning into the red panda, her friends support her instantly and love her for who she truly is. On the other hand, her mother sees it as a curse that needs to be stopped by a special ritual.
Meilin learns to control the panda and starts to embrace it. She comes up with a scheme to sell photos as the panda to her classmates to raise money to go see 4-Town in concert.
There has been some odd pushback against “Turning Red,” which is streaming exclusively on Disney+. Some parents have been upset with the plot focusing on Meilin rebelling against and lying to her family. The argument is that this sends a bad message to little kids.
Meilin’s rebellion isn’t depicted as good behavior that should be replicated, and it does have some, quite literally, huge consequences. But out of her rebellion, mother and daughter are finally able to talk. They have a growth moment and are able to truly see each other.
Parents always want what is best for their kids, but when they are pressuring them to be something they aren’t, that isn’t what’s best for them. “Turning Red” has a simple moral: communication. This is an important message for both kids and adults, and the rebellion plot is key to getting that message across.
Some viewers also are taking issue with a brief scene centered around Meilin supposedly getting her period. Before Meilin reveals the panda to her parents, she hides in the bathroom. Her mother assumes Meilin has gotten her period and tries to rush in with a care kit.
It is a funny scene of misunderstanding that perfectly captures the awkwardness of being a teen going through changes and wanting to be left alone. In user reviews on sites like Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes and in comment section about the film, some viewers say they shut off the film because it is “inappropriate” to discuss this topic in a kids film as it leads to uncomfortable conversations.
Similarly, some parents are upset that Meilin is depicted as having a crush on an older boy, leading to the mom having an embarrassing confrontation with the boy. For pre-teen and teen girls, these scenes are painfully relatable and help give the story an emotional realism. And to be fair, the film is rated PG, which does stand for parental guidance. So this is a perfect opportunity for parents to do just that.
“Turning Red” has an almost entirely female creative team, and they are telling a teen girl story that, while having fantasy elements, is reflective of reality. Director and co-writer Domee Shi has called herself an eccentric, creative girl and is now telling a story of a girl similar to her.
This depiction will be empowering for other girls who also feel weird or different. That isn’t to say the film won’t be relatable to boys, too. Speaking as a former boy who never felt like he fit in, the movie very much spoke to me.
The most bizarre claim against “Turning Red” is that it is a “woke” film with an agenda. This is particularly strange for a simple story of a girl coming to terms with who she truly is. If people see it as having an “agenda” because it is centered around a non-white family, that is a sad reflection of a narrow-minded worldview.
People have always been scared of what they don’t understand, which is why it is important to show other cultures. By doing so, it removes negative stigmas and allows us to understand and empathize with those who are perceived as different from us.
Similar to Disney’s “Encanto,” “Turning Red” tells a story of parental pressures through the use of a magical story element. Both deal with themes of feeling insecure and struggling to be accepted.
We need more films like “Turning Red” and “Encanto,” not simply because of their diversity but because of their universality. Since these films address themes and issues that we all deal with, they show that, despite cultural differences, we are all the same.
Beyond that, “Turning Red” is a really funny and sweet film that has the power to speak to kids and adults alike, and that should be celebrated.
