FRYEBURG, Maine — Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest running short film exhibition and touring show, will be returning to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday, Nov. 17, to present its nationally recognized "42nd Short Film Concert,” an evening of elite, globally honored short films from the past and present.

The first film blasts on to the screen at 7:30 p.m. The fast paced and highly entertaining showcase is strongly recommended for ages 16 and way above. This will be Asbury Shorts USA's 12th year screening award winning shorts in Fryeburg.

