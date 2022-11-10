FRYEBURG, Maine — Asbury Shorts USA, New York City’s longest running short film exhibition and touring show, will be returning to the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center at 18 Bradley St. in Fryeburg, Maine, on Thursday, Nov. 17, to present its nationally recognized "42nd Short Film Concert,” an evening of elite, globally honored short films from the past and present.
The first film blasts on to the screen at 7:30 p.m. The fast paced and highly entertaining showcase is strongly recommended for ages 16 and way above. This will be Asbury Shorts USA's 12th year screening award winning shorts in Fryeburg.
Asbury shorts concerts have been presented at The Museum of Fine Arts Boston, The Vero Beach Museum of Art in Florida, The Old Vic in Chicago, Algonquin Arts Theatre in New Jersey, Summer Stage in Central Park, DGA Theater in Manhattan, The AERO in Santa Monica, Calif.; Alamo Draft House in Dallas, Royal Festival Hall in London, The Osprey Art Center in Nova Scotia, Canada and the Leminske Theater in Berlin, to name a few of the prestigious venues where audiences have enjoyed these outstanding films.
Tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for students. For all show/event information and directions, go to fryeburgacademy.org/pac or call (207) 935-9232.
