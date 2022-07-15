The Buck Moon dominated the summer sky this week as the month moved towards its midpoint, waxing full on Wednesday, July 13. Known alternately as the Berry, the Salmon Moon and a variety of other descriptors, these lyrical names date back to the indigenous people of the northern and eastern United States, who tracked the season by giving a distinctive label to each reoccurring full moon. Some of these were practical descriptions of seasonal activities, while others were more weather-based.
By any name, July’s was a showstopper, the biggest and brightest supermoon of 2022. A supermoon occurs when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth in its orbit.
Supermoons make the moon appear a little brighter and closer than normal (the difference averages 7 percent larger, in fact, difficult to spot with the naked eye). The middle of July and full moon period find Carroll County and much of southern New Hampshire in an official state of “moderate drought,” a fact driven home when my water system shut down after a day of irrigating my gardens. Mine is a deep, drilled well, and recharged fairly quickly, but this was a sobering reminder of the shifting weather pattern in which we live.
There was a time when June meant extended weeks of rain, and July brought steamy showers, but short-term drought is becoming the new normal. The snowpack melted early in 2022, and monthly precipitation has been below average since. That, coupled with persistent drying winds, has meant that watering has been a preoccupation, and a time-consuming one.
A critical factor during these extended periods of dry weather is the physical quality of your soil.
A garden rich in organic matter will absorb and hold most of the precipitation that falls. Less water is required, and what is applied is better utilized.
Supporting this premise was research by the Natural Resources Defense Council, which in 2015 determined that a one percent increase in soil organic matter helps soil hold 20,000 gallons more water per acre. That metric applies to both farm fields and home gardens, and means that adding organic matter to your soil will improve its overall structure, increasing its porosity and ability to both filter water more effectively in heavy rain while retaining moisture during droughts.
Ultimately, as any good gardener knows, it all comes down to soil — the key to healthy plants is healthy soil. At the same time, however, many folks fail to understand just how much organic matter it takes to improve tilth. The good news is that all sorts of opportunities arise to add organic matter over the course of the gardening year if you just keep it in mind. And applying organic matter in the form of compost, grass clippings, leaves, manure or cover crops, means you will need to water less.
Other practices can improve moisture retention as well, including minimizing tilling.
Mechanically tilling the garden, for example as a weed control method, creates lots of porous spaces in the top layer of soil, but ultimately damages its structure. This eventually leads to a structural breakdown, nutrient loss, and a decreased ability to retain water.
This may seem obvious, but keeping soil covered retains moisture as well. Rain or irrigation evaporates quickly during dry spells when exposed to sun and wind. Using a weed barrier, whether landscape fabric, a biodegradable alternative like paper mulch, straw or other materials supports water retention. This applies both to areas between seedlings, as well as fallow sections of the garden being held for succession plantings.
Considering that plants and garden soil can easily utilize an inch of water a week, and that the region has received a fraction of that in the past month, watering is a necessity. But before you turn on the outside faucet, remember that water is increasingly a finite resource, and it only makes sense to apply it wisely.
Timing and technique are of the essence for optimum use of your water supply. Assuming you apply an inch of water a week, a 60-by-70-foot garden — or one-tenth of an acre — consumes 2,700 gallons, so there are definite rules of thumb for wise watering. For starters, light watering at planting time will speed crops on their way but otherwise is a poor idea. This practice encourages shallow versus deep root development, needed to sustain plants throughout the summer season.
Keep in mind that when water is applied to the soil, it seeps down through the root zone very gradually. Each layer of soil must be saturated before water will descend to the next layer. This water movement is referred to as the wetting zone. If only one-half of the water required is applied at a given time, it will only penetrate the top half of the root zone. The area below will remain as dry as if no irrigation was applied at all.
Cool morning hours are an ideal time to water. The advantage over the evening is that wetted leaves have a chance to dry off before nightfall. Foliage that stays wet all night can set the stage for a variety of disease problems.
As the climate changes, adaptation will be a prerequisite; we are in this for the long haul.
Mitigation comes in many forms, from minimizing soil disruption by tillage and keeping garden beds mulched, to building soil with carbon-rich materials to enhance water retention and resiliency. It is both a process and a mindset.
Ann Bennett gardens on a hillside in Jackson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.