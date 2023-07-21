Local gardens are hungry, given that near-record breaking rains have leached the soil of readily available sustenance. The optimal time for supplemental feeding varies from plant to plant, but a good rule of thumb is when a crop is passing from one stage to another. So as the squash and pumpkin vines begin to run, give them a boost. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Foliar feeding is another option, and liquid seaweed and fish emulsion are likely choices. Feeding through the leaf system allows you to help meet a plant's nutrient needs without watering the root zone — an advantage during rainy seasons when plants surely do not need more water. (COURTESY PHOTO)
July has been a slog. The long-term forecast remains remarkably consistent — either steady rain giving way to showers on most days, or thundershowers evolving to a steady rain. Unrelenting precipitation, coupled with high humidity and dense haze from Quebec wildfires, and 80-plus-degree temperatures 12 of the first 20 days of the month, have transformed the landscape into a rain forest.
While many vegetable crops are struggling to hit full production, the weeds are having a heyday, carpeting every available inch of bare soil. Weeds are opportunists, and the pigweed, lambs quarter and crabgrass thrive by sapping nutrients from cultivated plants. They also play host to aphids, fungi, rust and myriad other pests in a summer as humid as this one.
