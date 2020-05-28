May is giving way to June, a remarkable month in the mountains of New Hampshire, with fields dressed in new green, the air full of swallows and the woods echoing with thrushes’ impossible song. Weeds have yet to encroach on the freshly laid-out garden rows, and summer stretches out before us.
Inhospitable conditions, however, continue on the garden front. After weeks of cold, brutal wind and mixed precipitation, more recently there has been little to none. In late May, a primary focus has been watering, working to support germination and sustain young seedlings. The harvest is just beginning to trickle in, kale and chard ready to pick, a bit of lettuce for the first salads of the season, though the peas are still weeks away.
This is that in-between season, well past spring but not quite summer yet, when one really appreciates hardy perennials. Through frost and heat waves alike, they yield an ample crop until the regular garden comes into its own.
One of those standouts, and a fixture of many New England homesteads, is rhubarb. In fact, rhubarb is among the hardiest perennials in the garden and very easy to grow.
Also traditionally referred to as sweet dock or pie plant, it is one the earliest to emerge, hence its reputation as a “spring tonic.” It can be remarkably long-lived, too. The patch on the property I tend in Jackson was established behind the barn long before I arrived, and close to 50 years later, it is still thriving.
Rhubarb is an ancient plant whose history extends back to 2700 B.C. in China, where it was cultivated for medicinal purposes. Its roots were valued as a purgative, a treatment for both constipation and diarrhea, depending on dosage. Contemporary research indicates that the roots have powerful antibacterial properties, the potential to impact cholesterol levels, as well as astringent tannic compounds.
It is important to note that the leaves contain significant levels of oxalic acid, which in high doses can lead to kidney failure. That said, one would need to consume pounds of rhubarb foliage to have that effect, but the prevailing wisdom is to enjoy the stalks and discard the leaves.
The technical name of the genus (Rheum) is said to be derived from Rha, the ancient name of the Volga, on whose banks the plant was cultivated. Others derive the name from the Greek rheo (‘to flow’), an allusion to the purgative properties of the root.
From China, rhubarb found its way to Russia, where it was grown widely. Its cultivation in Italy was first recorded in the early 1600s, and soon after in Europe, where it was no longer grown solely for medicinal purposes but as filling for pies and tarts.
Rhubarb seed and rootstock were among the provisions brought to this country by early American settlers, and given the plant’s hardy traits, it was well-established throughout the Colonies. John Bartram grew medicinal and culinary rhubarbs in Philadelphia from the 1730s, and later it was grown in Thomas Jefferson’s gardens at Monticello.
These days, rhubarb is most often propagated from rootstock, and there are dozens of varieties on the market. Most hark back to the heirloom Victoria, with its healthy stalk size and prolific yields, or MacDonald, among the most widely grown. There varieties flower fairly early, so it is necessary to keep seedheads cut back to encourage continuing production. Crimson Cherry is another option, an extremely hardy plant with deep-red color and large, thick stalks.
An excellent source for rhubarb and other hardy perennials is Nourse Farms, in South Deerfield, Mass., though of course you can also get started by simply asking a neighbor for a root cutting from an established bed.
Growing rhubarb is foolproof, as long as the site is well-drained and rich in organic matter. The plants are incredibly hardy, thrive through our cool, wet springs, and with their blocky stems and large leaves, are a beautiful feature to the early summer landscape.
Curiously enough, rhubarb is one of the few vegetables that finds its way onto the dessert menu, a welcome spot for a plant high in Vitamin A and C, calcium, iron and potassium.
Unfortunately, this tart, pungent cultivar is often overpowered with sugar, and the challenge, I think, is finding culinary variations that stress rhubarb as the main attraction.
Stewed rhubarb, for instance, could not be simpler, and can be livened up with the addition of raspberries, blueberries or apples, and added to yogurt. Combine four cups of diced rhubarb, 1/3 cup of maple syrup or honey, a tablespoon of lemon juice, a bit of cinnamon and simmer in a heavy bottomed saucepan until tender. An alternate method is to stir ingredients together, place in a baking dish and cook, covered, for a half-hour in a 325-degree oven.
Rhubarb also is a likely ingredient for condiments, and makes a great chutney. At the same time, it has a well-deserved reputation as the heart of pies, crumbles and coffee cakes. Fresh stalks keep well for several weeks in the refrigerator.
And rhubarb could not be easier to freeze, to be appreciated in winter, which for now seems like an impossibly distant future.Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
