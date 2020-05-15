Is it possible? Could winter really be over? That’s what the long-term forecast predicts, that freezing nights are a thing of the past and that the mercury will inch towards 70 — at least for the next two weeks. Coupled with intermittent showers, it appears that it may be safe to get seedlings into the soil.
Transplanting time is a critical juncture in the gardening cycle, and more often than not weather conditions offer a unique set of challenges. The soil needs to be warm — but the day not too hot,. A breeze keeps the bugs at bay, but if it is too stiff, it desiccates the tender young seedlings. And then there are the predators — flea beetles, cutworms, aphids — all poised to pounce. What’s a gardener to do?
Before you ever dig a hole, be prepared — that’s the bottom line. For starters, seedlings need to be hardened off prior to making the move. This process requires a week or more, particularly for succulent plants fresh from a garden center or greenhouse. Seedlings should be introduced to the elements gradually, first by spending the days on a sheltered deck, and then lengthening the outside time to include nights. In the process, seedling growth slows, and the plant stores more food as the thickness of the outer leaf layer increases.
The hardening-off period also offers a final opportunity to warm the garden site. Raised beds have a distinct advantage, allowing the soil to drain and warm quickly.
But whether regular garden soil or beds, anything that raises soil temperature now will help plans adjust to the shock of cold ground. Apply a plastic mulch or landscaping fabric and boost soil temperature before planting.
When it is time to make the move, keep in mind that tender root tips have the task of absorbing water and nutrients and that they need to be protected. When a seedling is bare-rooted, or when a block of planting medium is cut out of a shallow transplanting tray, up to 75 percent of those root tips are severed. Talk about transplanting shock.
Watering your seedlings prior to setting them out is vital, since it keeps those vulnerable roots from contact with the air and from drying out. The seed-starting medium around the roots should be wet, not to the point of drowning but more than moist. A dilute solution of liquid seaweed, fish emulsion or other fertilizer added to the water will ease the stress of transplanting and get the plants off to a quick start. Research indicates that prepping plants in such a manner is more important that planting in wet soil, though certainly seedlings will benefit from a good watering afterwards.
Have the garden site well-prepared so seedlings can be moved from flat to soil in short order. But don’t add commercial fertilizers or fresh manure directly under the new transplants, or tender roots will burn and die back as they come into contact with high nitrogen material.
Some seedlings respond well to being sunk lower into the soil than they rested in their starting medium. This is particularly true of tomatoes, which benefit from having all but the top several sets of leaves nipped off and laid in a trench to expose just the greenery on top. The buried stem quickly sends out a root system, creating a well-anchored plant with extensive roots to absorb nutrients.
Most other seedlings — peppers, eggplants, brassicas and lettuce among them — should be set out at the depth that duplicates the way they spent their first weeks of life in a starter tray.
If seedlings were started in biodegradable peat pots, take time to make several slits down the side of each pot to aid in root emergence. Also remove the lip of the pot so that it doesn’t protrude above the ground, or it will act like a wick, pulling moisture out of the soil.
Ideal transplanting conditions consist of cool, cloudy days with intermittent showers, but often as not, the weather fails to cooperate. A compromise can be struck by setting plants out late in the afternoon to avoid the glare of the midday sun. Be mindful that wind can be as detrimental to seedlings as hot sun or cold temperatures, and that row covers like Agribon serve as a useful buffer from both weather and pesky flea beetles.
Getting seedlings in the ground is the major hurdle, but protect your investment. Among the most demoralizing of pests are cutworms, those one-quarter-inch to 2-inch-long larvae that chew their way from one end of the garden to the other.
A hungry cutworm can consume several tender stems a night, or a dozen before pupating into the moth stage. While they don’t kill mature plants, cutworms love young seedling, so protect stems with a collar of some sort. Almost any material will do, be it cardboard, tin cans with the ends cut out, or milk cartons cut into sections.
Once your rows are in place, keep seedlings consistently watered until they are well established. Don’t be discouraged by wilting during the middle of the day — even well-moistened seedlings will take time to transition. Chances are, if you’ve tended to business at transplanting time those seedlings will soon be up and growing.
Ann Bennett writes and gardens on a hillside farm in Jackson.
