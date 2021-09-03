Labor Day, for me, is always a time for reflection and a bittersweet holiday. Day length is dwindling, dusk is now at 7:30 p.m. The seasons are in transition, the aging process is catching up with me, and summer, which I hold dear, is on its way out. The consolation prize, of course, is that next up is autumn and some of the finest days of the year.
Seasons aside, the times are challenging. Regardless of one’s political persuasion, the cacophony of conflicting points of view, general lack of civility, commitment to the greater good and human kindness are deeply discouraging. And the news has been globally terrible.
Weather events dominate the headlines, calamities ranging from hurricanes Elsa, Grace, Henri and Ida, to western wildfire. And of course, it was hot, wicked hot. In fact, according to the NationalOceanic Atmospheric Administration, July was the Earth’s hottest on record. Many locations also marked August’s temperatures as the highest ever.
The facts continue to accumulate, pointing to climate change with all its associated implications. August’s report by the UN climate panel concluded that the world is already certain to face further seismic disruptions for decades, if not centuries, to come.
How we as individuals come to terms with that news is both personal and political. Certainly farmers and gardeners are witnessing evidence day by day, season by season. As the weather becomes more unpredictable, wild rain and wind events more common, growing crops in an already challenging environment becomes even more so.
For instance, plant hardiness zones have shifted dramatically over the past several decades. In 2012 the US Department of Agriculture compiled 30 years of weather data from 1976 to 2005 and released an updated version of its plant hardiness zone map—the first update in 22 years. The map confirmed warming trends, with a number of zones adjusted northward. The 1990 map defined Carroll County as zone 4b (-20 to -25). In the updated version, our zone transitioned to 5a (-20 to -15). Keep in mind, however, that data is now 16 years-old. The next update is sure to bring another adjustment.
On the one hand, changing growing zones mean a longer growing season, later frosts both spring and fall, and the ability to raise more fresh vegetables. But it also mean insects and plant diseases moving in from the south, sometimes born on weather events. And even heat loving plants like
tomatoes, peppers and eggplants can have too much of a good thing. Hot, humid conditions — extended daytime temperatures above 85, with nights in the 70s — can cause “blossom drop,” and subsequently a reduced harvest.
Many growers are implementing practices that won’t solve these dilemmas, but hold the promise of mitigating their impact. These range from focusing on native plants, controlling invasive species, moving away from gas-powered machinery where practical, composting household waste, and in general reducing one’s energy footprint by phasing out chemical fertilizers produced from fossil fuels.
Carbon sequestration, the process of capturing, securing and storing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, is most commonly discussed in terms of large forested landscapes, but it is also pertinent to farm fields and home gardens. According to work underway by the Northeast Organic Farming Association, two-thirds of the excess carbon in the atmosphere derives from land-use changes by human activity, such as deforestation, industrial agriculture, and desertification. The organization promotes soil carbon restoration as an avenue to mitigate climate change while also increasing the security of watersheds, ecosystems and food systems.
That means many things, but key practices are minimizing soil disruption by tillage, keeping soil covered, whether through permaculture, or with mulch and green manures, and promoting biodiversity.
Building soil with carbon rich materials also means better water retention, and resiliency in the face of potent rain events.
And ultimately, as any good gardener knows, it all comes down to soil — the key to healthy plants is healthy soil. The weather may vary, different crops thrive and flourish, or alternately fail to germinate in any given season. In the end, however, a successful garden hinges on the soil, and building it is a labor of love.
Healthy soil is a living universe, a complex mixture of minerals, air, water, organic matter, microbes and other organisms. It teems with life and requires an investment of attention, labor, supplements and a prodigious amount of organic matter. It is the ongoing practice of incorporating leaves, hay, grass clippings, compost, manures or planting a cover crop.
But remember, time is on your side. It is not a matter of breaking your back trying to enhance soil condition and fertility all at once. Building garden soil is a process, an attitude if you like. All sorts of opportunities arise to add carbon-rich matter over the course of the gardening year, if you just keep it in mind. And frankly, in the face of the ongoing barrage of bad news, the process, like gardening itself, is a healthy distraction.
Late summer and Labor Day are a bittersweet time. The garden is in full production, the sunflowers incredibly tall.
