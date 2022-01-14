CONWAY — It’s the annual book launch celebration for Lisa Gardner and her new thriller, “One Step Too Far.” On Monday, Jan 17, at 7 p.m., White Birch Books, in conjunction with the Majestic Theatre at 34 Main St. in Conway, will be hosting the event in-person and with a live-streaming option.
Gardner will be in conversation with another local author of note — Mark Synnott, author of “The Third Pole: Mystery, Obsession and Death on Mount Everest.” The two will be chatting about her book, the grand outdoors and, maybe, penguins.
“Once again we are reaching out to our great local community,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “The Majestic offers us the opportunity to have a safe in-person event and still have the ability to satisfy people who cannot attend. It’s really the best of both worlds. Then bring in Lisa and Mark and we truly have a great celebration of local talent in a lovely local venue.”
White Birch Books will have signed copies of “One Step Too Far”alomg with her other books. Gardner will be personalizing copies as well. This is the very first event on her tour and the only in-person stop.
In-person attendance at the event is free and there will be a $5 charge for the live stream with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Gardner’s non-profit of choice, the Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett. The Majestic Café will open at 6 p.m. and the theater doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
“One Step Too Far” continues the story of Frankie Elkin who we met last year in Before She Disappeared. Frankie learns of a young man who has gone missing in a national forest in Wyoming. Law enforcement has abandoned the search, but a crew of people, led by the young man’s father are still looking. Sensing the desperation, Frankie agrees to help, but soon sees something else is wrong. And when more people start to vanish, Frankie realizes she is up against something very dark, and she is running out of time.
Gardner, a No. 1 New York Times bestselling thriller novelist, a self-described research junkie, has transformed her interest in police procedure and criminal minds into a streak of internationally acclaimed novels, published across 30 countries. She lives here in the valley with her family and canine companions.
The Majestic Theatre attendance policy requires evidence of vaccination or a negative test within the last 72 hours. Masks are strongly suggested in the theater and will be required in the book signing line.
For more information about the event, to sign up for the live stream or to order a copy of the new thriller, contact White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200 or go to whitebirchbooks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.