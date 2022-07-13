CONWAY — The One Book One Valley committee is happy to announce “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty, as its selection for 2022.
Set in a native community in Maine, “Night of the Living Rez” is a riveting debut collection about what it means to be Penobscot in the 21st century and what it means to live, to survive and to persevere after tragedy. A collection that examines the consequences and merits of inheritance, “Night of the Living Rez” is an unforgettable portrayal of an indigenous community and marks the arrival of a standout talent in contemporary fiction.
Talty is a citizen of the Penobscot Indian Nation, where he grew up. He earned his B.A. in Native American studies from Dartmouth College and his MFA in fiction from Stonecoast’s low-residency program.
His story collection, “Night of the Living Rez” is forthcoming from Tin House Books (2022), and his work has appeared in Granta, The Georgia Review, Shenandoah, TriQuarterly, Narrative Magazine, LitHub and elsewhere.
A winner of the 2021 Narrative Prize, Talty’s work has been supported by the Elizabeth George Foundation and National Endowment for the Arts (2022).
Talty teaches courses in both English and Native American studies, and he is on the faculty at the Stonecoast MFA in creative writing.
Talty is also a prose editor at The Massachusetts Review. He lives in Levant, Maine.
Talty will give a presentation and hold a book signing at the Majestic Theater on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. There is no charge to attend this event, which will also be live streamed. Just prior to the grand finale event, Talty will be the guest of honor at a “Meet the Author” event to be held at the Conway Public Library.
Tickets for this event will be limited and cost $25 with proceeds benefiting One Book One Valley. Be on the lookout for associated programming related to the themes of the book for the fall.
Copies of the book will be available at all participating OBOV locations, including White Birch Books.
Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books, said: “We are incredibly excited to have ‘Night of the Living Rez’ as our selection for 2022. Morgan Talty is a rising literary star, and we are happy to be able to share his talents with the community.”
Comprised of White Birch Books and the public libraries of the Mount Washington Valley and beyond, One Book One Valley is a community read program for the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding areas. Its mission is to strengthen community ties and promote literacy through reading and discussing a book with a theme that resonates locally.
For more information, go to onebookonevalley.org.
