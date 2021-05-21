LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell continues their monthly author series with author, Latin teacher and accomplished tattoo artist Phuc Tran on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m.
Tran’s highly acclaimed memoir, "Sigh, Gone," has been nominated for a 2021 Maine Literary Award and has been featured in several national media outlets including the "Today" show and NPR’s "Weekend Edition."
"The best, the funniest, and the most heartfelt memoir of the year," proclaims BookPage book reviews.
“A heartfelt and ambitious memoir," says Tobias Carroll in the Portland Press Herald.
The Charlotte Hobbs Library hopes you'll join them for this free online event as Tran shares his personal stories, as well as his connection to Maine, followed by readings and an online Q&A.
You can find out more about Tran at phucskywalker.com.
“Meet the Author” is co-sponsored by White Birch Books in North Conway and Bridgton Books, where you can pick up the authors’ latest releases.
For more information and for the monthly Zoom links to these free events, go to hobbslibrary.org
