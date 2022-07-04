More than 20 local businesses across the Mount Washington Valley, including White Birch Books, are participating in "Find Waldo Local." Find Martin Handford’s popular Waldo character in participating business for a chance to win a prize package. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Where’s Waldo? In the Mount Washington Valley, of course. The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting more than 20 local businesses and one library throughout the community this July. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2022, “Find Waldo Local” is a summer vacation activity that supports local businesses from Conway to Jackson.
Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local” stamp card, which contains the names of all the participating sites; with each Waldo they spot, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.
To make things a little more challenging, there will be one slightly different Waldo hiding at White Birch Books. Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia.
Martin Handford’s collections of crowd scenes took the world by storm in the late 1980s, and since then the books have held a cherished place on bookstore shelves. More than 78 million “Waldo” books have been sold worldwide, translated into over thirty languages. An entire generation has grown up searching for Waldo.
“We’ve missed Waldo over the last two years,” said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books. “We’re happy he’s back and that we can direct people to some of our favorite shops across the valley. While the kids are searching for Waldo, it’s also a great opportunity for the adults to pick up our new Shop Local Trail Passport and play along. Maybe they can win prizes, too.”
Once again, in celebration of Waldo’s longevity and popularity, Candlewick Press is teaming up with hundreds of independent bookstores across the country for some hide-and-seek fun designed to encourage shoppers to patronize their local businesses. There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July.
For more information about hunting for Waldo in in the Mount Washington Valley, call White Birch Books at (603) 356-3200.
