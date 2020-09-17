LOVELL, Maine — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine, will be presenting a monthly series featuring a variety of Maine authors. Each writer will share their personal backstories, as well as their connections to Maine, followed by readings and an online Q&A.
Many thanks to Alex Myers for kicking off the series in August.
This month in welcoming "Cozy Mystery" author and Maine Literary Award winner, Barbara Ross. The ninth novel in her popular series, the "Maine Clambake Mysteries," will be released this winter. She is also the author of the Jane Darrowfield (professional busybody) mystery series, with a new release coming in October.
“A cleverly crafted, character-driven whodunit that engages readers both intellectually and emotionally. The pace is swift, the dialogue is sharp, and Ross’s artful prose evokes a strong sense of place and brings her characters to life,” Crime Spree Magazine wrote.
“Meet the Author” is sponsored by White Birch Books in North Conway and Bridgton Books in Bridgton, Maine, where you can pick up the authors’ latest releases.
Mark your calendars for these upcoming events: Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., Barbara Ross, “Cozy Mystery” author; Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m., Robert Spencer, self-published novelist; Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., Kate Christensen, New York Times bestselling novelist and memoirist; Thursday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., Dave Patterson, notable debut novelist; and January will TBA.
Special invitation for donors and Friends of the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.
Go to hobbslibrary.org for more information and for the monthly Zoom links to these events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.