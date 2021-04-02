CONWAY – The Conway Scenic Railroad welcomes its first guests of the Spring 2021 season with its Easter Bunny Express.
The first train departed the historic 1874-built North Conway Station under a clear morning April 2.
The railroad has decorated for the holiday, and is operating three Easter Bunny Expresses a day, Friday through Easter Sunday.
Trains board at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The CSRR will be running excursions every weekend during April and May. Beginning April 10, two trains will run from North Conway to Conway on the historic Boston & Maine Conway Branch, while one train will run west to Bartlett using the former Maine Central Mountain Division.
At the end of May, Conway Scenic will resume operating its popular Mountaineer over Crawford Notch using a streamlined passenger cars to recreate the experience of a 1950s-era transcontinental streamliner.
Book tickets at conwayscenic.com or call during business hours at (603) 356-5251
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.