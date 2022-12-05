BARTLETT — Inducted into the New England Auto Racers Hall of Fame in 2018, Dick Glines was recently bestowed another honor with his enshrinement into the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame on Oct. 22.
The Bartlett resident won over 100 races in his prestigious career.
Glines, who was unable to attend the ceremony, had his daughter Karen and good fried Dan St.Pierre accept the prestigious honor on his behalf. Joining Glines in the Class of 2022 were crew chief/owner Kennison “Chummy” Brown, driver Pete LaBonte, track owner/promoter Del Merritt, driver Kelly Moore, driver/fabricator/builder John Phippen Jr. and driver/owner Harvey Sprague.
“While Dick Glines is a native of Jackson he has an undeniable and lasting impact on Maine racing history,” the induction program states. “Over 40 years, Dick found success as a driver, crew chief and chassis builder with his talents contributing to over 100 victories.
“As a driver, he won the 1979 Oxford Plains Speedway Open Comp Series championship against some of the top racers of the era. He won seven Getty Open 100-lap races. He holds the distinction of running the fastest 100-lap race on record at OPS (30 mins 9 sec).
“As a crew chief, he helped dominate the NASCAR North Tour, American Canadian Tour and Busch North Series, winning six championships with drivers Robbie Crouch and Jamie Aube. Then, beginning in the mid-80s, he started his own chassis business — NRP Race Cars — and won eight more titles in the Busch North Series with drivers Ricky Craven, Kelly Moore, Mike Stefanik, Dick McCabe, Dave Dion and Brad Leighton driving his cars.
“NRP-built cars also notched several wins on the southern Busch Grand National Series, plus a pair of titles on the Pro Truck Tour. Dick Glines is a 2018 inductee in the NEAR Hall of Fame and now takes his rightful place in the Maine Motorsports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.”
“I raced to win,” is how Glines in a 2016 interview described his thought process when he was on the track.
On his induction plaque, there’s a photograph of Glines and another of him behind the wheel in car No. 60.
His New England Hall of Fame plaque reads: “He succeeded as a driver, crew chief and chassis builder with his talents playing a part in many championships and well over 100 victories. As a driver, he won the 1979 Open Competition title at Oxford Plains against the toughest racers of the era. As a crew chief, he dominated the NASCAR North Tour, the American-Canadian Tour and the NASCA Busch North Series, winning six total championships with drivers Robbie Crouch and Jamie Aube. His chassis business, NRP Race Cars, won eight more titles in Busch North, multiple races on the southern Busch Grand National Series and two titles on the Pro Truck Tour.”
Glines made a lasting impression on a young St. Pierre when he was competing. So much so, that St. Pierre created a Facebook page in his honor and paid homage the race car driver.
“I am sure some of you are wondering why am I such a big fan of Dick Glines,” St. Pierre posted on Facebook. “I was born in 1970. Oddly enough, the first race I ever went to was on July 30, 1972. In this particular race, Dick set the record for the fastest 100-lap race ever at Oxford Plains Speedway. Before 1977, I was a Russ Nutting and Mike Rowe fan. In 1977, I started to cheer for Dick. In 1979, I remembered getting my first ride in a race car after Dick won one of his races that year. The trip went from the winner's circle to the scales and then to the trailer.
“Racing was my outlet and gave me a sense of freedom from all the stress that came with the teenage years,” he continued. “In 1983, I was in Jr high school. My grades were less than great, and I was a social outcast. My parents decided to talk to Dick. After some time, Dick allowed me to hang out at his garage which was over an hour away from Limerick, Maine. During this time in the garage, I was able to help out fixing Robbie Crouch’s race cars. In 1983 and 1984, Dick struck a deal with my parents. The deal was in order to go to Dover Downs with all the guys, I had to have all my work caught up, bring my grades up, and finally achieve the ultimate goal for me, being placed on the honor roll. I thought doing all of these things was very hard to do, but I achieved it because Dick saw something in me that no one else noticed. I will be forever thankful for him because I would not be where I am today if it wasn't for him."
