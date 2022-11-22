CONWAY — Two former members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team — Mariah Parker and Maddie Stewart —are now enjoying success at the collegiate level playing the game they love in their sophomore seasons.

Stewart of Center Conway recorded her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help Suffolk University to a 77-73 victory over Eastern Nazarene on Saturday night. Stewart, a former All-State, First-Team selection at Kennett High School also had an assist and a blocked shot in the win. Suffolk is off to a 4-1 start.

