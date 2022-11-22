Sophomore Maddie Stewart of Center Conway recorded her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help Suffolk University to a 77-73 victory over Eastern Nazarene on Saturday night. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Sophomore Mariah Parker of Madison pulled down eight rebounds (four offensive and four defensive) to help the Southern Maine Community College women’s basketball team to a 78-26 victory over Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Two former members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team — Mariah Parker and Maddie Stewart —are now enjoying success at the collegiate level playing the game they love in their sophomore seasons.
Stewart of Center Conway recorded her first collegiate double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help Suffolk University to a 77-73 victory over Eastern Nazarene on Saturday night. Stewart, a former All-State, First-Team selection at Kennett High School also had an assist and a blocked shot in the win. Suffolk is off to a 4-1 start.
Earlier in the week, Stewart tickled the twine for a career-high 19 points in an 83-64 victory over Emerson on Thursday night.
Stewart, who is majoring in biology, and her teammates played and beat MIT (1-4) 75-72 on the road on Monday. Stewart netted 16 points in the win.
The Rams are scheduled to host Western New England College (1-4) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
Parker of Madison pulled down eight rebounds (four offensive and four defensive) to help the Southern Maine Community College women’s basketball team to a 78-26 victory over Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences on Saturday.
The Sea Wolves are off to a 6-1 start to their season. Parker scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in a 95-50 victory over Word of Life College on Nov. 12.
Parker, who is majoring in criminal justice, and her teammates are scheduled to return to the hardwood to play the University of Maine at Farmington (1-3) at home on Sunday at noon. The Sea Wolves are also at home next Wednesday (8 p.m.) when they’ll host New Hampshire Technical Institute (0-2).
