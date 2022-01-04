CONWAY — The Mount Washington Valley will once again have more than just a casual interest in the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, next month. Residents will be rooting for one of their own — Sean Doherty of Center Conway — who was named to his third U.S. Olympic Biathlon Team on Monday night.
“I am very happy to make the Olympic team,” Doherty, 26, shared in an email Tuesday while traveling to Oberhof, Germany, for the next round of International Biathlon Union World Cup races. “It is a unique feeling to be headed to the games, and I am looking forward to representing the USA.”
He added: “It means a tremendous amount that the work the team and I have put in for the last seasons has earned the privilege to compete in the Olympics.”
The Winter Olympics are scheduled to be held Feb. 4-20. Biathlon events run from Feb. 5-19 for the men and women.
Biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.
Doherty, the son of Mary and Dan Doherty of Center Conway, is a former two-time state cross-country skiing champion at Kennett High School. He is excited to represent his country on the world's biggest stage once again.
“My biggest goal for the games is to take the experience of the previous competitions in Korea and use that to race to my fullest potential,” he said, adding, “I think the previous Games have prepared me well for more cold and windy night races, so we will see what I can make of the opportunity."
Doherty shared what he enjoys about the Olympics.
“I enjoy how the Olympics brings so many nations together via the common bond of sport. It's a very special atmosphere.”
Doherty punched his ticket to Beijing after turning in dominating performances in the sprint and pursuit races at the U.S. Biathlon Olympic Trials held in Arber, Germany, on Sunday and Monday.
"Sean performed really well and kept his focus during two really challenging races,” said U.S. Biathlon Director of High Performance Lowell Bailey. “The weather has been windy and warm, making for tricky racing. He clearly showed he deserves the spot and will be a great addition to the U.S. team in Beijing."
Doherty, a 2014 and 2018 Olympian, is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
Doherty had a breakout season in 2013, winning a gold and two silver medals in the IBU Junior World Championships, the first U.S. Biathlon athlete to triple podium at any World Championship event. It marked the first time in U.S. biathlon history any athlete (youth/senior) had won three individual medals in World Championship competition. He was the most decorated athlete, male or female, at those championships.
Doherty also was a member of the 2012 U.S. Youth Olympic Games squad competing in Innsbruck, Austria, where he took bronze as a member of the mixed relay team.
Doherty began skiing when he was 4 years old. He learned how to skate ski at age 7 when his neighbors introduced him to the sport. He is a member of the Mount Washington Nordic Club and the Eastern Slope Ski Club. He was the individual state champion his freshman and sophomore years while skiing for Kennett High.
In 2014, following the Olympics, Doherty went to the IBU Junior World Championships in Presque Isle, Maine, and won two gold medals in the pursuit and sprint events and silver in the 12.5K individual race.
Doherty and Susan Dunklee (of Barton, Vt.) combined to give the United States its first medal in the single mixed relay since 2017 as the BMW IBU World Cup wrapped up two weeks of competition in Nove Mesto last March 20.
"Sean performed under very high pressure in that last standing stage," added Dunklee. "He did an amazing job keeping his focus on his own task and not thinking about the top guys who were breathing down his neck."
"I am incredibly happy to be third today," said Doherty. "We were able to shoot well and keep ourselves in contention. I just tried to stick to my own plan and not get over-excited. But I will say when I left the range, then I got excited. I am very proud to share the podium with Susan and proud of the team effort it took to put us there today."
Doherty joins Jake Brown (St. Paul, Minn.), Paul Schommer (Appleton, Wis.), Dunklee and Clare Egan (Cape Elizabeth, Maine) as early qualifiers for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Biathlon Team.
The final team selection for biathlon will be announced on Jan. 9 following completion of the IBU Cup event in Brezno-Osrblie, Slovakia, and will include one additional selection for the men’s team and two additional selections for the women’s team.
Doherty is scheduled to resume competition on the IBU World Cup tour with a 10K sprint race on Friday in Oberhof, followed by a single mixed relay on Saturday and a 12.5K pursuit race on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.