HOCHFILZEN, Austria — It was a solid first week of World Cup results in Austria for Center Conway’s Sean Doherty and his United States biathlon teammates. Doherty had two individual top 45 finishes and also helped the U.S. to a 15th place finish in Sunday’s relay.
On Sunday, skiing and shooting in a steady snowfall, Doherty, skiing the first leg in the 4X7.5K men’s relay. He was as high as in eighth place after the first round of shooting, going a perfect five-for-five from the prone position. Doherty ultimately tagged off to teammate Lief Nordgren in 12th.
In the relay, each of the four-team members skis three laps totaling 7.5 kilometers, with two rounds of shooting, first from the prone position laying on their stomach, and then from the standing position.
Doherty, 25, went five-for-fire in prone position nailing the 1.8-inch in diameter targets and leaving the shooting range in eighth place, just 11 seconds out of first.
With the snow coming down at a good clip when the athletes arrived at the range the second time, Doherty had two misses, needing seven shots to hit the targets, which are 4.5 inches, and are 50 meters (164 feet) away. He left the and this time in 11th place, 27 seconds out of first.
When Doherty tagged Nordren, he was in 12th, 31.3 seconds behind Norway’s Sturla Holm Laegreid, who covered the course in 19:16.3, and also had two misses, both from the standing position.
Sweden came from behind on the final shooting stage to win the event in 1:16:31. Sebastian Samuelsson, who skied the anchor for Sweden, arrived at the range neck-and-neck with Norway’s Johanes Thingnes Boe, but Samuelson, who had two misses and had his gun jam, was the better shooter. Boe, the current world No. 1, had four missed and had to ski a 150-meter penalty loop, putting Norway out of the running for the team win.
Sweden took overall team honors in 1:16:21 with eight total misses. Norway was second, 5.7 seconds behind (11 misses and having to ski a penalty lap); and Germany was third, 44.1 seconds behind (seven misses).
The United States (Doherty, Nordgren, Paul Schommer and Jake Brown) finished 2:48.7 behind Sweden (the team was 6:37.9 behind Norway the week before) with six misses (11 the week prior and had to ski two penalty laps, which led to ultimately an 18th place finish).
"Solid relay from the team today despite challenging conditions in both the skiing and shooting,” said Norgren. “It was a much better performance than last week, I think we're happy with this race despite being a little far down on the results page."
“Strong shooting (only six extra rounds!) propelled #TeamUSA men to a 15th place finish in the relay,” U.S. Biathlon tweeted after the race. “Rest up, everyone...last World Cup weekend before Christmas coming up!”
On Friday, a the men skied 10K sprint race to open the World Cup in Hochfilzen. Norway’s Johannes Dale had a day to remember as the 23-year-old not only landed on the podium but won the race in 23:32.5 with no misses.
France captured the next two spots on the podium with Quentin Fillon Maillet taking second, 17.1 seconds behind with no misses, followed by Fabien Claude, 29 seconds back (one miss).
Doherty led the U.S., finishing 40th, 1:59.4 back (one miss). Teammate Schommer had his best individual finish, placing 42nd,2:01.9 back (one miss), earning the opportunity to race in Saturday’s pursuit race. Brown was 80th, 2:59.9 back (five misses); and Nordgren, 92nd (108 racers), 3:34.2 back (four misses).
The top 60 skiers from the sprint qualify for the pursuit. In a pursuit race, the skiers start in the order they finished in the sprint race two days earlier. The skier with the fastest time from the sprint goes first followed by the next skier, who starts the amount of time they were behind the leader. In this case, Dale was the first skier on the course, and Fillon Maillet was next, starting 17.1 seconds later.
Fillion Maillet won the 12.5K pursuit in 32:38.7 with no misses. Countryman Emilien Jacquelin was second, 25.5 seconds back (no misses), while Dale was third, 49.5 back (two misses).
Schommer was the fastest American, finishing 40th, 4:27.9 back (four misses), while Doherty was 44th, 4:45.8 (six misses and one penalty lap).
The action is scheduled to continue in Austria, where there are no spectators permitted, on Thursday with a men’s 10K sprint; on Saturday, it’s the 12.5K pursuit; and Sunday, the final event of 2020, it’s a 15K mass start.
Events can be streamed live on Peacocktv.com or the NBC Olympic Channel (Channel 316). Replays are available after each event on eurovisionsports.tv/ibu/.
Doherty, a 2014 and 2018 Olympian, is the most decorated junior biathlete ever with 10 career medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze).
A 2012 Kennett High graduate, Doherty spoke about his goals for this season recently.
“My biggest goal is to stay healthy,” he said. “Not just to avoid COVID but also to avoid the common head colds that often prevent athletes from being on the start line. Other than that, my goal is to follow through on the trigger and ski hard. The results will be what they will be. It's a long season with a lot of opportunities.”
Doherty will spend the holidays away from home.
“I will be in Europe for Christmas, it is better to avoid extra travel when possible and our holiday break is short, so the past few seasons I have stayed over to make the most of it and prepare for the next block of competition,” he said.
Doherty has a message for the Mount Washington Valley.
“I wish the valley well and I would thank the community for all the support that has allowed me to be where I am today,” he said.
