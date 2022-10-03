CONWAY — Two locals — Corey Dowe of North Conway and Paul Kirsch of Madison — have been selected to represent the United States at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championships Nov. 4-6 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Dowe all be competing for Team USA, while Kirsch is the manager for the U20 Mountain Team. Both are looking forward to the adventure.
The team was officially announced last Wednesday, with 39 of the best off-runners selected to race for the United States.
“More than 900 elite athletes from 46 Member Federations are set to race during the four-day festival, which features 80K and 40kK trail races plus uphill mountain races for senior athletes, and classic up and down mountain races for both senior and U20 (ages 16-19) athletes,” the release from the American Trail Running Association states.
This is the first time the championships have featured four different races.
Dowe, the health teacher at Kennett Middle School, is a member of the mountain running team which is scheduled to race on Sunday, Nov. 6 (9:45 a.m.). Competitors will race in the 11.2K up and down mountain race with 475 meters of climbing. She is one of four women along with four men who run for the United States.
Joining Dowe on the women’s squad are Rachel Tomajczyk of Williams, Ariz.; Eli Hemming of Kremmling, Colo.; and Morgan Elliott of Salida, Colo.
For the men, it will be Grayson Murphy of Bozeman, Mont.; Tabor Hemming of Kremmling, Colo.; Andy Wacer of Boulder, Colo.; and Joe Gray of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Gray, who won the Mount Washington Road Race for a record sixth time in June, is the defending World Mountain Running Champion, winner of the 2016 World Mountain Running Championship.
The American Trail Running Association touts Dowe as “A regular top New Englander at mountain races in her backyard — Loon Mountain, Mount Cranmore and Waterville Valley — Corey fought her way to 4th place finish at the 2022 USATF Mountain Running Championships. (In September) she won the technical Kismet Cliff Run for the second time.”
She earned her spot on the team based on her fourth-place finish at the US Mountain Running Championships at the Whiteface Mountain Race on July 2 in Whiteface, N.Y.
Kirsch has been the Team Manager for the U20 Mountain Team since 2010.
“This year is the first time that the World Mountain Running Championships and the World Trail Championships have been combined into one event,” said Kirsch. “The goal behind doing that is to really bring all the different disciplines of trail and mountain running together for a single championship multi-day event.”
He added: “The team this year consists of 39 athletes. It's the largest squad the US has ever sent to a Mountain/Trail championship because now there are so many races. I expect we will see a total of 300 or so athletes from 30-40 countries at the event.”
Kirsch is delighted to have a fellow White Mountain Miler in Dowe on the U.S. team.
“Corey is a good climber and just phenomenal downhiller with a ton of leg speed,” he said. “She just was the top woman at the Waterville Valley Mountain Race (home of the 2019 US Mountain Running Championships) on Sept. 25 and has had such a phenomenal summer of racing. The course this year I think will favor someone like Corey's aggressive downhill style and I am excited to see how she does.
“I am so excited for Corey to experience this. She came close to making the team in past years and she continues to get stronger in mountain races. The whole experience I hope will be amazing for her — from the opening ceremonies and parade to experiencing travel, meeting the other teams and racing on such a prominent stage. For mountain running, this is the equivalent of the Olympics.”
Along the lines of you can’t get there from here, for those not familiar, travel from New England will take about 35 hours to get to Thailand. Dowe and Kirsch have to cross over the international date line as well.
The schedule for the championships includes Oct. 31-Nov.2: athletes arrive (some are on different schedules).
Nov. 3: course previews for the teams, followed by the Opening Ceremonies and Athlete Parade.
Nov. 4: 8.5K Uphill Mountain Race with 1,000 meters of ascent. The U.S. team will contain three men and three women.
Nov. 5: 40K trail race with 2,777 meters of climbing. The U.S. team will contain five men and five women.
Nov. 5: 80K trail race with 5,000 meters of climbing. Team USA will feature five women and five men.
Nov. 6: 6.4K up/down U20 Mountain Race with 225 meters of climbing. The U.S. team had four men and three women.
Nov. 6: 11K up/down mountain race with 475 meters of climbing. Team USA had four women and four men — Dowe will run in this race.
“I think we have chances to medal both individually and as a team in every single event,” Kirsch said. “It's a really strong squad. It's also just exciting as this will be the first World Champs since 2019 in Argentina due to COVID-19 cancellations the last two years.”
You can follow the team in Thailand by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.