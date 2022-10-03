CONWAY — Two locals — Corey Dowe of North Conway and Paul Kirsch of Madison — have been selected to represent the United States at the inaugural World Mountain & Trail Running Championships Nov. 4-6 in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Dowe all be competing for Team USA, while Kirsch is the manager for the U20 Mountain Team. Both are looking forward to the adventure.

The team was officially announced last Wednesday, with 39 of the best off-runners selected to race for the United States.

