(Editor’s note: Kennett High seniors Sylvie Brustin, Santiago Ciro, Liz Cote Eva Drummond, Riley Fletcher, Hannah Frittenburg, Sophie Killeen, Trevor LaRusso, Natalie Shaw and Zach Smith, who all plan to play sports in college, recently took part in a Zoom chat in which they talked about what led to their decisions and they also offer advice to other student-athletes who might aspire to play in college. The Sun will be highlighting these Eagles over the next few weeks.)
Zach Smith loves to play baseball. The Madison resident was a three-year starter for Kennett High and looking to lead the Eagles in a run for the state crown before the COVID-19 pandemic changed all that. Zach, a standout at the plate and in the outfield, was also a valuable reliever for KHS. He plans to continue his baseball exploits this fall when he attends Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont.
As a junior Zach was one of the top hitters in the division which paved the way to his earning Second-Team All-State laurels in baseball. He and teammate Riley Fletcher were selected from a large tryout to compete in the Underwood Junior Showcase Game last June 19. They were two of the 10 Division II players selected for the two 18-player teams following tryouts last June 12-13 at Londonderry High School. They faced off against each other at Holman Stadium in Nashua in a nine-inning game.
Zach also played for the Home Run Bull Dogs U17 that finished third in the prestigious Perfect Game University of North Carolina at Asheville Invitational in North Carolina last June.
• Can you tell us what led you to your college choice?
“I found Norwich after I decided that I wanted to pursue a degree in engineering. I looked at colleges that offer engineering degrees and I found Norwich, I was drawn to Norwich strongly by the campus and its surroundings, Northfield Vermont reminds me a lot of MWV its a quiet, beautiful town.”
• When did you know you wanted to play beyond high school?
“After freshman year I realized how much time and effort I was putting into baseball and how much I enjoyed it. The last four summers have revolved around baseball and traveling across the country to play baseball, and wanting to continue to challenge myself I figured playing college baseball would be something that would push me to become a better player and person.”
• What do you think is going to be the big adjustment for you in terms of moving from high school to collegiate athletics?
“The biggest adjustment for me is going to be getting used to a new team full of new teammates, the last four years I’ve played basically with the same teammates both in the summer and spring as well as primarily the same coaches. Besides that it's a given the competition will be stronger and regaining a level of respect from new teammates will have to be earned.”
• Given the current climate with the COVID-19 virus, what are your coaches telling you about college this fall? Will there be soccer and field hockey?
“I have yet to hear anything from Norwich involving baseball, as of now fall baseball is still on and I am preparing as if everything will resume by the fall.”
• Can you imagine playing without any spectators?
“Playing without fans would defiantly be an adjustment, I think having spectators watching games gives players a lot of drive towards success, its an indescribable feeling having a community and family behind you but if playing without spectators is what is deemed to be the safest then its an adjustment that will have to be accepted.”
• If you could have played any other sport at Kennett, what would you have chosen?
“No question football, football is a sport that I stopped playing my freshman year, it's easily my biggest regret looking back at high school. I had many friends that pushed me to play through high school but I never did. I feel if I played football it would only have helped me to become a better all-around athlete and would have improved my skills on the baseball diamond too.”
• What advice would you give to other Eagles who may want to play a sport in college?
“We live in such a small town that its smart to reach out to colleges and college coaches first, it's hard for college coaches to find players from Kennett, and when you reach out you’re putting your name on their radar. Another big thing in the recruiting process is film, college coaches love film especially game film. If you can get film and reach out to a college then your chances of being recruited skyrocket.”
• Do you have a favorite moment in your high school sports careers?
“My favorite memory was hitting a walk-off at home during the playoffs my junior year against Merrimack Valley. I have never felt the feeling I had during that moment and being at home made it so much better. Definitely a memory that I will never forget.”
• Can any of you envision one day wanting to coach?
“Yeah, I think coaching could be a possibility, I love voicing opinions and helping people and seeing people develop… definitely a possibility.”
• What are you missing the most during remote learning?
“Definitely losing the season, that’s a given. It’s definitely what I’m missing most right now. Especially the feeling of being in school during a game is an unexplainable feeling. Other than the season, I miss seeing friends and even most of the teachers… haha.”
