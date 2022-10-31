YARMOUTH, Maine — The most successful season in Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team history came to an end in Yarmouth, Maine, late on Saturday afternoon. The No. 7 seeded Raiders fell 1-0 to defending state champs and No. 3 seeds Yarmouth in the Class B South semifinals.
“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we’d go to the semifinals and lose 1-0 to Yarmouth, I’d have said, ‘OK, I’ll take it,’” Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach, said. “This is as far as we’ve ever gone. We also reached the semifinals in 2011.”
The loss dropped FA to 11-6 for the season, while the Clippers (12-2-2) advance on to the Regional Finals on Wednesday to play No.1 seed Cape Elizabeth (15-0-1) at Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Maine, at 4 p.m.
Members of the varsity squad included seniors Jacob Adams, Rafael Ajimura, Geri Daui, Patrick Drosa, Will Guthro, James Harrison, Chalie Oliva, Matteo Sbuell and Tazo Tsabria; juniors Tyler Bartick, Boone Douglass, Haedin Fisher, Joey Fusco, Ryan Kenerson, Florian Koeppel, Michael Kratz, Matteo De La Porta, Samuel Perez Rodrigo, Ethan St. Pierre; sophomores Russell Carbanaro, Aidan Clement, Ethan Ela, Pato Fernandez, Gabe Grace and Myles Willimen; and freshmen Tucker Barnaby, Jake Everleth and Calin Smith.
The Clippers beat the Raiders 4-0 in Yarmouth on Sept. 22, in a match where the hosts outshot the boys from Fryeburg 4-2 and led 3-0 at halftime.
The Raiders went with a 5-3-2 formation in an effort to try to slow the high-powered Clipper offense down.
“You have to run into Yarmouth at some point (in the tournament),” Hodgman-Burns said. “We played with a lot of heart on Saturday. I told the boys beforehand when you play a team like Yarmouth, you have to play mistake-free soccer. (The Clippers) scored five minutes in on a mistake we made, that proved to be the difference.”
He added: “They missed a penalty kick and we only had one or two good shots. It was a fair result. They had the better chances.”
In the second half, Fryeburg switched back to its traditional 4-3-3 lineup to pressure the hosts.
“The last five minutes, we were in their end and forced a couple of corners,” said Hodgman-Burns. “We made them work for it.”
While there were tears on Saturday, this group of Raiders took the community on a wonderful journey by winning two playoff matches, including one in thrilling fashion.
FA beat No 10 York (4-9-2) to avenge a 2-1 loss to the Wildcats at home on Oct. 8. This team will forever be credited with the first playoff victory on the Clarence Mulford Jr. turf field in the new John H. Atwood Stadium.
Next up, Fryeburg ventured to Newcastle, Maine last Wednesday to play No. 2 Lincoln Academy (12-2-2) in what turned out to be the game of the tournament and one of the best wins ever for the Raiders, who prevailed 2-1 in double overtime in the rain and fog.
“This was one of the best games I’ve ever been part of,” said Hodgman-Burns.
The game ran so long that not only were players cramping up, but the livestream exceeded its 150-minute time limit. Only those on hand saw the match-winning goal from Matteo Sbuell with just over four minutes left in the second overtime.
“About 10 minutes into the second overtime, I turned to Tucker (Barnaby, the junior varsity coach), and said someone is going to have to do something special.”
He added: “Florian (Koeppel) had come close to getting to the end line twice, and got there on this third attempt and lofted a cross into the box. Matteo, our snipper (leading scorer this season) tucked it into the roof of the net. It was pandemonium after that. We went nuts.”
The Raiders and Eagles did not meet during the regular season and had played no common opponents.
“They were good,” Hodgman-Burns said. “This had to be the game of the year for both teams.”
The hosts created the best scoring opportunity of the first half when midfielder Pablo Duran hit the left goal post on a direct free kick from 20 yards out.
The Raiders carried the play for the rest of the first half with senior captains Rafael Ajimura and Jacob Adams creating havoc on the left and right flanks, respectively.
The match was scoreless at the break.
Lincoln took the lead nine minutes into the second half when Duran headed home a goal. The Eagles tried to make that stand up but the Raiders had other ideas.
Adams netted the equalizer with just under six minutes left in regulation time.
The stage was set for overtime. In the extra sessions, both teams threatened but goalies Myles Willimen (FA) and Cody Cleaveland (LA) stood tall.
“Myles stood on his head for us with some incredible saves,” said Hodgman-Burns, “and their goalie was very good.”
Fryeburg defender Geri Daui also came up with the defensive play of the match when he headed a ball off the goal line to safety to keep the contest level.
“This group gelled so well,” Hodgman-Burns said. “We had some good leadership from our seniors. I got so many compliments from other coaches about our sportsmanship. We played the game the right way.”
He added: “This is a very likable group. I told them after Saturday’s match, you’re not going to remember losing 1-0 to Yarmouth, but 30 years from now, you’ll still remember knocking off the No. 2 team in double overtime; they'll remember their teammates and the singing on the bus rides. I’ll remember those things, too.”
