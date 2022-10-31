YARMOUTH, Maine — The most successful season in Fryeburg Academy boys’ soccer team history came to an end in Yarmouth, Maine, late on Saturday afternoon. The No. 7 seeded Raiders fell 1-0 to defending state champs and No. 3 seeds Yarmouth in the Class B South semifinals.

“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we’d go to the semifinals and lose 1-0 to Yarmouth, I’d have said, ‘OK, I’ll take it,’” Bob Hodgman-Burns, Raiders’ head coach, said. “This is as far as we’ve ever gone. We also reached the semifinals in 2011.”

