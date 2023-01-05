CONWAY — The Kennett High ski jumping team is eager to take flight this winter. The Eagles are ready to not only take on the top teams in the Granite State but also set to outwit Mother Nature if needed.
In November, through MWV Ski Jumping, the team became the new owner of winch cat groomer from Prinoth. The team through grants and fundraising along with selling its old groomer in spring has a new tool to help combat Mother Nature.
A winch cat is “a groomer equipped with a powerful winch that can pull 10,000 pounds using nine-sixteenths-inch steel cable,” according to The New York Times.
The new groomer and snowmaking are game-changer for Coach Chip Henry and his Flight Squad.
“We do have highly-efficient snowmaking guns,” he said. “They actually use less electricity than it takes to turn the lights on (out at the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kancamagus Highway). We probably need another 6 to 8 inches of natural snow. The rain hasn’t been all bad. It can give us a nice base if we can get some fluffy snow on top.”
Last winter, at the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships at Proctor Academy in Concord, Hanover scored 385 points to top Kennett by 3.5 points as the Eagles scored 381.5 points to win the title.
And, as the lone state to offer a high school ski jumping championship, the Marauders are the national champions in the sport.
Individually, Hanover’s Schuyler Clapp flew to first place with a score of 128 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 63.5 on his first jump, 64 on his second and 64 on his third attempt.
Kennett senior Sean Morgan was second with a score of 125. His jumps drew scores of 60 points, 63 and 62.
Griffin McAuliffe was fourth overall with 115 points, while teammate Tyler McCluskey was sixth at 112.5 points, followed by Sawyer Battles and Joey Nichipor, tied for 10th, 102.5; Willem Badger, 13th, 99; and Carter Tasker, 15th, 96.5.
While the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion team for the girls, Kennett placed two jumpers in the top four. Kerry Tole of Plymouth took top honors with a score of 98.5 on jumps of 49, 46 and 49.5. Hanover’s Greta Holland was second with 95.5 points.
Vivian Rober-Carpenter flew to third place overall with a score of 93 on jumping scores of 46.5, 46.5 and 44.5. Stacy Blair was fourth with 88 points on jumps of 44.5, 43 and 43.5.
The Eagles lost seniors Sean Morgan, Shea Mulkern and Griffin McAuliffe to graduation last June.
There are 11 boys and girls out for the ski jumping team this winter. Seniors are Sawyer Battles, Elizabeth Blair, Finn Bradley and Vivian Rober-Carpenter; juniors Martin Lockhart, Bryce Marcoux, Tyler McCluskey, Joey Nichpor; Sophie Saunders and Carter Tasker; and sophomore Paul “Matteo” DegliAngeli.
There are no freshmen out for the team.
The Eagles were scheduled to take flight in their first meet of the season at Proctor Academy on Thursday night, but it was canceled due to the warm weather and lack of snow.
Kennett is slated to return to Proctor Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a 6 p.m.
The lone home meet for the Eagles will be a special one on Friday, Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Before the meet, a ceremony is planned to name the jump after Coach Henry, who has been the face of ski jumping in the North Country for more than two decades.
The Kennett jump was built in 1960 and rebuilt in the mid-'70s with the help of the Eastern Slope Ski Club and others when Charlie Broomhall was Kennett's head ski coach. The Conway School District became the proud owner of the jump in February 2009 when the school board voted unanimously to accept the Kennett Co.'s offer of 5.14 acres on the Kancamagus Highway, where the jump resides, just west of the Saco District Ranger Station.
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002.
The Conway School Board voted 7-0 last January to name the jump after Henry, who is widely regarded as one of the top jumping coaches in the country.
“I’m still not sure what to say,” Henry said when told of the board’s decision. “I’m incredibly humbled and feel so honored that people feel this way.”
Suggestions for the jump were “Chip Henry Ski Jump,” “Roderick ‘Chip’ Henry Ski Jump,” “Chip Henry Ski Jumping Hill,” Roderick ‘Chip’ Henry Ski Jumping Hill” and “Chip Henry Hill.”
While the committee liked “Chip Henry Ski Jump,” it sought final approval from Henry, who agreed with the choice.
“I think very few people know me as Roderick,” he said. “Everyone calls me Chip.”
Another highlight this winter will see the Nansen Ski Jump in Berlin used to host the pre-states on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m., and the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.
After a 37-year lapse and a ton of work, ski jumping returned to Milan last winter with the debut of the newly created 39-meter and 10-meter Nansen Ski Jumps.
