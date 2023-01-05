CONWAY — The Kennett High ski jumping team is eager to take flight this winter. The Eagles are ready to not only take on the top teams in the Granite State but also set to outwit Mother Nature if needed.

In November, through MWV Ski Jumping, the team became the new owner of winch cat groomer from Prinoth. The team through grants and fundraising along with selling its old groomer in spring has a new tool to help combat Mother Nature.

