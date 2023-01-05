CONWAY — “One team, one mission” — that’s the mantra on the 2022-23 Kennett High girls’ basketball team this season. With a host of talent returning to the nest this winter, the Eagles have lost expectations, which include a deep playoff run.
“We’re excited,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I think we have the potential to be a very good team.”
The Eagles are 4-0 in league play and 7-1 overall.
Last February, the Eagles saw their season end in the Elite Eight, falling to eventual champions Hanover, which capped an undefeated season by winning the Division II title. The Marauders used an aggressive full-court man-to-man press to take Kennett out of its game early in Hanover. The hosts feasted on turnovers, jumping out to a 34-16 lead at halftime time on their way to a 63-38 victory. It was the Marauder's 66th consecutive home win.
'Our girls just lost to a better team,” Meader said following the game, but his squad has worked tirelessly to improve since then.
KHS lost just one senior — Sam Habert Jaques — to graduation from a team that went 13-7 in Division II and 17-7 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; and freshman Marlie Liebenow.
“This team loves the game,” said Meader. “They come every day ready to compete. These girls live and breathe basketball, which is great.”
There are 22 girls out for basketball this winter. Meader will carry 10 players on the varsity squad while JV Coach Dave Caputo has 12 on his roster.
Joining Meader on the sidelines again are Assistant Coach Steve Cote and new assistants Ali Wagner and Julia Quinn, former Kennett High and Fryeburg and collegiate standouts, respectively.
“Ali and Julia have been great additions,” Meader said. “I’ve been able to put them on the scout team and the girls love playing against them.”
Also, new this year, the team has its first team manager in junior Nora Goodman.
Kennett opened regular season play by going 3-0 before the Christmas holiday break by beating Carroll County rival Kingswood 57-7 in Wolfeboro on Dec. 13; topping Derryfield 60-34 in Manchester on Dec. 19; and besting Berlin 54-18 at home on Dec. 21.
The Eagles were unable to defend their crown at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington, but were clearly the best team from the Granite State in the field. Unfortunately, KHS ran into a talented team from the Volunteer State. The Coffee County girls’ basketball team from Manchester, Tenn., had planned to play in a tournament in Panama City, Fla., over the holidays, but after that event was canceled, the Raiders came north to New Hampshire.
They have gone 127-2 over the past five years and steamrolled teams early at The Bash, outscoring their first four opponents 392-81 for an average score of 98-20. They topped hosts Farmington 84-10 on Dec. 26; defeated Noble 101-12 on Dec. 27; rolled past Coe-Brown, 110-33 on Dec. 28; and beat Belmont 97-26 on Dec. 29.
Kennett, which reached the finals for the fifth straight year, was also impressive in early-round play, putting the defensive clamps on Noble 72-12 on Dec. 26; thumping Sanborn 70-15 on Dec. 28; and taming the host Farmington Tigers 75-30 on Dec. 29
Coffee County, which has two players 6’4” and 6’3”, proved too much for the girls from Conway last Friday winning 54-33 in a contest that was much closer than the final score would indicate.
“It would have been a petty tall task to beat them,” Meader said. “They’re very good, but our girls battled the whole way. (The Raiders) are so solid fundamentally. They can sub in and not miss a beat.”
He added: (The Raiders) knew they were in a battle. This group hates to lose. Sam (Sidoti) did a great job on their post player. After the game, their coach had a lot of praise for our girls. We definitely got more out of this game than the rest of the week.”
The Raiders actually trailed for the first time in the tournament when McLellan knocked down a three-pointer to give the Eagles an early 3-2 lead. Unfortunately, for KHS, Coffee County rattled off the next 18 points to lead 20-3 early in the second quarter.
The Eagles showed their mental toughness and refused to quit, outscoring the Raiders 16-11 to close the half, sparked by two long three-pointers by Hope Elias to cut the deficit to 12, 31-19, at halftime.
“We played them even in the third quarter (9-9) but couldn’t cut the lead to less than 10,” said Meader.
Elias and Goodhart paced the Kennett offense with nine points each, while Sidoti had eight points and 10 rebounds; Chin added four points; and McLellan three.
Against Farmington, the Eagles were sluggish for a half, leading just 28-17 at the break, which according to Meader, “led to an interesting halftime talk,” and Kennett outscored the Tigers 47-13 in the second half.
Goodhart led all scorers with 16 points; Chin added 15 and 11 rebounds; Chick, 13 points and seven rebounds; Sidoti, 10 points and 10 rebounds; McLellan, 10 points and eight assists; Elias, five points with five steals and three assists; and Caputo, three points.
Meader has two All-State players returning to the fold in Chin, who was tabbed Second-Team, All-State, and also chosen by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization to the All-Defensive Team. Goodhart earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels.
“Sydnie is the leader on this team and has taken her game to another level,” Meader said. “KG is going to be our point guard this year. I expect both to have very good seasons.”
Meader also sees McLellan taking her game to a new level by adding a consistent three-point shot to her repertoire.
“Kayla is my Swiss army knife,” he said, smiling. “She’s getting better and better. One trip down the floor she can our point guard and at the other end of the court she can guard the other team’s center, she’s so versatile.”
Meader said Goodhart, Elias, Chin, Caputo and McLellan are all capable of running the point and gives the Eagles a great guard rotation.
Sidoti and Chick should be two of the better low-post players in the division. Chick’s calling card is her quickness and physicality on the boards.
“Sam has been working in the weight room and the gym since we walked off the floor in Hanover,” Meader said. “She and Catherine give us a great presence down low.”
The Eagles are going to score points but they’ll be just as stingy on the defensive end of the court.
“I think we can be an even better defensive team than last year,” Meader said. “This group loves to play defense as much as they like to score. We may never get another group like this.”
Meader said the goals are simple from getting better every day to a long playoff run.
“We want to have a really good regular season and get into a position for a deep playoff run,” he said. “I believe these girls can compete with anyone. They are focussed and have a terrific attitude. I’m excited to see where we can go this winter.”
The Eagles opened 2023 on a winning note by topping Laconia (3-1) in a battle of previously undefeated teams 57-44 on Tuesday in the Peter Ames Gymnasium. Once again, defense led the way to Kennett’s success. KHS outscored the Sachems 15-3 in the opening quarter and extended the lead to 20-3 in the second frame.
“The girls came out playing well defensively, plus we shot the ball well,” said Meader, whose troops were an impressive 11-19 on three-pointers in the win.
Laconia managed to cut into the deficit and trim Kennett’s lead to 25-18 at halftime.
The Eagles outscored the Sachems 20-15 in the third frame to lead 45-33 heading into the fourth. Laconia was able to cut the lead to six but had no answer for McLellan, who knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to return the lead to double figures.
“I kidded with her,” Meader said, laughing, “I went from wanting to strangle her (for her shot selection) to hugging her when those two shots hit nothing but net. Kaylee was on fire the whole game with 24 points and six 3-pointers."
McLellan and Chick sealed the game from the charity stripe late with both knocking down two free throws.
“We were 0-6 from the line up until then,” said Meader. “We know we’ve got to do a better job with our free throws. One of the keys to our success this season will be how we handle pressure.”
McLellan led all scorers with 24 points while grabbing three rebounds and dishing out three assists. Goodhart added 10 points with three assists and three steals; Chin had nine points and five rebounds; Elias, six points with three steals, three assists and three rebounds; Sidoti, four points and five rebounds; and Chick, four points and three rebounds.
Kennett is scheduled to close out the week with a trip to Hollis to play Hollis-Brookline (3-1) on Friday at 6 p.m.
