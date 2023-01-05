CONWAY — The Kennett High alpine teams have great numbers out this winter and the Eagles have their sights set on making runs at state titles next month.
Last winter, the Kennett girls rallied from a five-point deficit after the morning GS on Feb. 15 to crush the slalom and ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort. It was the Eagles' third consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 years — let’s call it what it is — a dynasty!
“Nine out of 10 is a really great run,” said Coach Laurel Zengilowski following the meet. “I think it speaks to the consistency of our girls.”
Junior Ashley Garside won the state GS title and was second in slalom, while sophomore Allie Hussey was third in both the slalom and GS. Amy Burton was seventh and Liza Graustein was eighth in the slalom.
The KHS boys finished third in the State Meet at Cranmore on Feb. 14 with Hanover edging Bow by two points to win the crown.
The Eagles lost five boys — Ansel Barclay, Reed Karnopp, Henry Moneypenny, Sean Morgan and Brandyn Nault — and three girls — Katherine Brooks, Amy Burton and Cassie Irish — to graduation last June
This winter, Coaches Zengilowski and Ed Bradley are thrilled to have 39 Eagles (23 girls and 16 boys) skiing alpine this winter (up from 31 — 16 girls and 15 boys — last year).
“The numbers are awesome,” Zengilowski said.
Girls out for the team this year include seniors Shannon Abrams, Morgan Carr, Ashley Garside, Ceili Mahoney, Hannah Marcoux, Cassandra Nigro and Elise Vachon; juniors Eliah Feil, Elizabeth Graustein, Allie Hussey and Kylie Jacobs-Carr; sophomores Haylee Burke, Moriah Irish, Ellie Nelson, Cami Newton and Avery Whitelaw; and freshmen Alyssa Brooks, Marley Hooper, Myra Johnston, Veronica McIndoe, Grace Sanfilippo, Addison Wade and Lydia Wiggin.
Boys out for the team include seniors Jackson Burke and Bridger Viger; juniors Sebastian Brochu, Liam Chesley, Bryce Marcoux, Joseph Nichipor, Carter Tasker and Sam Treshinsky; sophomore Paul “Matteo” DegliAngeli; and freshmen Rob Burton, Guillermo Chavarria Burns, Stash Doucette, Chase Duval, Jonah Katz, Owen Loth and Nathan Vachon.
“I think both teams should be strong,” said Zengilowski.
The Eagles opened their racing seasons in style at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison by sweeping three giant slalom races from Carroll County rival Kingswood on Wednesday.
In the opening GS run, the KHS girls took seven of the top 10 spots to top the Knights 392-380.
Garside posted the fastest two runs (29.72 and 29.91) to win the race in 59.63. She was joined on the podium by teammate Hussey, who was second in 1:01.82, and Kingswood’s Abby Ingham, who placed third in 1:04.44.
Other Kennett finishers were Hooper, fourth, 1:04.55; Johnston, fifth, 1:04.69; Vachon, sixth, 1:05.35; Nelson, seventh, 1:05.48; Graustein, eighth, 1:06.16; Mahoney, 11th, 1:07.18; Wiggin, 12th, 1:07.24; Carr, 13th, 1:07.51; Abrams, 15th, 1:08.46; Jacobs-Carr, 16th, 1:08.91; McIndoe, 18th, 1:09.33; Newton, 20th, 1:10.03; Marcoux, 21st, 1:11.13; Irish, 25th, 1:15.51; Burke, 27th, 1:15.98; Sanfilippo, 30th, 1:17.71; Whitelaw, 31st, 1:21.05; Wade, 32nd, 1:22.74; Feil, 33rd, 1:27.83; and Brooks, 34th, 1:38.48.
For the boys, Kennett too the opening GS by placing eight racers in the top 10. The Eagles topped the Knights 392-380.
Tasker won the race in 59.99. He had the fastest two runs (29.78 and 30.21). Joining Tasker on the podium were teammate Nichipor, who was second in 1:01.16 and Kingwood’s Luke Piachowicz, who took third in 1:02.95.
Other Kennett finishers were Katz, fourth, 1:03.36; Treshinsky, fifth, 1:03.59; Viger, sixth, 1:03.94; Doucette, sixth, 1:04.64; Marcoux, eighth, 1:05.44; Duval, ninth, 1:05.50; Vachon, 11th, 1:06.66; DegliAngeli, 12th, 1:07.14; and Chesley, 17th, 1:21.79.
In the second race, the Eagles topped the Knights 394 to 378 when the boys from Conway swept the top 10 spots.
Tasker, again, had the fastest two runs (29.95 and 30.37) to win the race in 1:00.32. He was joined on the podium by teammates Nichipor and Chavarria, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:01.95 and 1:03.64.
Other Kennett finishers were Viger, fourth, 1:03.97; Treshinsky, fifth, 1:04.37; Katz, sixth, 1:04.77; Doucette, seventh, 1:05.11; Marcoux, eighth, 1:05.28; Duval, ninth, 1:05.91; Chesley, 10th, 1:06.22; DegliAngeli, 12th, 1:07.69; and Vachon, 13th, 1:08.01.
In the second GS race for the girls, Kennett topped Kingswood 392 to 380.
Garside continued her winning ways with the fastest two runs (30.19 and 30.50) for the victory in 1:00.69. Hussey was second in 1:01.92, while Ingham kept the podium in place with a third-place ski in 1:04.96.
Other Eagles to finish were: Johnston, fourth, 1:05.25; Vachon, fifth, 1:05.39; Hooper, sixth, 1:05.60; Wiggin, seventh, 1:06.48; Graustein, eighth, 1:06.85; Nelson, ninth, 1:06.92; Jacobs-Carr, 10th, 1:07.93; Mahoney, 12th, 1:08.21; Carr, 13th, 1:08.25; Abrams, 15th, 1:10.12; Marcoux, 17th, 1:10.29; McIndoe, 20th, 1:11.18; Newton, 21st, 1:12.18; Irish, 22nd, 1:12.33; Burke, 25th, 1:14.08; Sanfilippo, 28th, 1:15.17; Whitelaw, 31st, 1:23.31; Wade, 32nd, 1:28.38; Feil, 34th, 1:31.20; and Brooks, 35th, 1:33.57.
Kennett also won the third GS 392 to 380, and the podium remained the same for the girls in all three races.
Garside posted the fastest two runs (30.68 and 30.45) for the win in 1:01.13. Hussey was second in 1:03.27, and Ingham was third in 1:05.19.
Other Kennett skiers to finish were: Vachon, fourth, 1:06.39; Johnston, fifth, 1:06.56; Hooper, sixth, 1:06.86; Nelson, seventh, 1:07.61; Graustein, eighth, 1:07.93; Mahoney, 11th, 1:09.43; Wiggin, 12th, 1:09.75; Jacobs-Carr, 13th, 1:10.00; Abrams, 15th, 1:10.87; Marcoux, 17th, 1:11.41; McIndoe, 20th, 1:13.37; Newton, 21st, 1:14.33; Irish, 23rd, 1:15.39; Burke, 27th, 1:16.84; Sanfilippo, 29th, 1:19.06; Whitelaw, 30th, 1:25.13; Wade, 31st, 1:25.24; Feil, 33rd, 1:29.97; and Brooks, 34th, 1:37.13.
In the final GS for the boys, Kennett beat Kingswood 394 to 378.
For the third race in a row, Tasker had the fastest two runs (30.65 and 31.12) to win the race in 1:01.77. He was joined on the podium by teammates Nichipor and Chavarria, who were second and third, respectively, in 1:02.62 and 1:03.55.
Other Kennett finishers were Viger, fourth, 1:03.74; Doucette, sixth, 1:05.29; Treshinsky, seventh, 1:05.36; Katz, eighth, 1:05.72; Marcoux, ninth, 1:06.07; Chesley, 11th, 1:07.31; Duval, 12th, 1:07.78; DegliAngeli, 13th, 1:08.03; and Vachon, 14th, 1:10.49.
Kennett is scheduled to return to racing action this Friday on its home hill at Cranmore Resort when Hanover, Oyster River and Kingswood come to North Conway for a 9:30 a.m. start. It’s the first of three scheduled home meets for the Eagles.
This winter, the Division II Alpine State Meet for the boys is scheduled to be held at Crotched Mountain in Bennington (hosted by Hollis-Brookline) on Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m.
The Eagles are slated to host the Division II Alpine State Meet for the girls on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.