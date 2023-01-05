CONWAY — The Kennett High alpine teams have great numbers out this winter and the Eagles have their sights set on making runs at state titles next month.

Last winter, the Kennett girls rallied from a five-point deficit after the morning GS on Feb. 15 to crush the slalom and ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort. It was the Eagles' third consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 years — let’s call it what it is — a dynasty!

