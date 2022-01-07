FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills Ice Cats are on a roll. The Cats improved to 5-1 on the season and extended their current win streak to four in a row following an exciting 4-2 victory over the Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle Trail Blazers at the Bridgton Ice Arena in Bridgton, Maine, on Tuesday night.
The win vaulted FA/LR/OH to the top of the Class A standings with 10 points, tied with Edward Little (5-0).
Tuesday had the makings for a long night for Coach Wayne Neiman’s Ice Cats, as the Trail Blazers came out and carried the play in the opening period. The visitors outshot FA/LR/OH 19-3 in the first period and jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the opening 15 minutes.
W/W/BE took the lead on a Mason LeBlanc tally from Aiden Hartwell and doubled its advantage on a Cole Washburn goal late.
That was the last time the Trail Blazers lit the lamp. The Ice Cats, who were outshot 45-33 on the evening, scored twice in the second period to knot the contest and then pulled away with two goals in the final frame for the win.
Junior Owen Galligan trimmed the Trail Blazers’ lead to 2-1 when he converted a pass from linemate Caleb Micklon in the second period. The Dynamic Duo hooked up again to tie the game at 2-2 when Galligan became the playmaker and Micklon the goal scorer on the power-play.
FA/LR/OH took the lead for good when Jacob Lemery found the back of the net, picking the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, coming off an assist from Myles Wooster, making it 3-2. Galligan put the icing on the victory cake with an empty-net goal off with an assist from Micklon.
FA/LR/OH goalie Noah Grant was fantastic between the pipes making 43 saves to notch the win.
The Ice Cats committed just one penalty in the game, while W/W/BE sent three players to the sin bin.
FA/LR/OH is led by Head Coach Neiman and Assistant Coach Bo Apt.
Apt was a key member of the memorable 2004 state champion Fryeburg Academy hockey team. The Raiders, backed by about 1,100 vocal supporters rocked The Colisee in Lewiston, topping the Riots of Orono 7-4 in a thrilling title game. Apt had two goals in the win.
Galligan tops all of Class A with 10 goals through six games. He has 14 points on the young season. Teammate Caleb Micklon is second in points with 13 (six goals and seven assists).
Wyatt Knightly has four goals and two assists; Kadan Neureuther has four assists and a goal; Jacob Lemery, a goal and two assists; Matt Aker, two goals; Brady Heath, two assists; while Brenan Ellis and Myles Wooster are credited with assists.
Goalie duties are being handled by Noah Grant and Nathan Metcalf. Grant is 4-1 with 170 saves on 184 shots on goal (.924 save percentage), while Metcalf is 1-0 in his lone start, with 26 saves on 28 shots (.929 save percentage).
There are 18 boys on this year’s roster, including seniors Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly; juniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray, Caleb Micklon and Colin Murphy; sophomores Brenan Ellis, Brady Heath, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther and Myles Wooster; and freshmen Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts.
Playing on the blue line on defense are Tibbetts and Wooster, while Aker, Ellis, Garland, Kaeser, Murphy, and Neureuther are seeing time on defense and up front.
Forwards this season are Galligan, Brady Heath, Neil Heath, Knightly, Lemery, McCarthy, McMurtray and Micklon.
The Ice Cats have wins over Portland/Deering 5-3 on Dec. 11; 7-5 over Scarborough on Dec. 17; 4-2 against Gorham on Dec. 20; 3-2 over Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard on Dec. 28; and 4-2 over Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle on Tuesday.
The lone blemish on the record is a 2-1 loss at MTA/Lisbon/Morse at the Colisee in Lewiston, Maine, on Dec. 14.
In the win against Scarborough, Knightly and Neureuther also had goals along with Galligan’s double hat trick, while Grant made 30 saves in the victory.
FA/LR/OH has outscored its opponents 24-16 this winter, including netting 14 third-period goals through the first six contests.
Current Class A standings as of Sunday had Edward Little (5-0) on top with 10 points (30 goals for, 1 against); Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills (5-1), 10 points (24 goals, 16 against); MTA/Lisbon/Morse (4-3), 8 points (15 goals, 29 against); Thornton Academy (3-1), 6 points (18 goals, 7 against); South Portland (3-1), 6 points (12 goals, 5 against); Falmouth (3-3), 6 points (21 goals, 18 against); Windham/Westbook/Bonny Eagle (3-3), 6 points (20 goals, 17 against); Lewiston (2-1), 4 points (17 goals, 11 against); Bangor (2-1), 4 points (6 goals, 5 against); MNTS Nighthawks (2-3), 4 points (15 goals, 14 against); Scarborough (2-3) 4 points (14 goals, 23 against); Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (0-4), 0 points (7 goals, 20 against); St. Dominic (0-4), 0 points (7 goals, 30 against); and Portland/Deering (0-5), 0 points (8 goals, 29 against).
The Ice Cats are scheduled back in action on Saturday, on the road against St. Dominic at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, Maine, at 4:50 p.m.
