CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team opened the New Year on a positive note with a nice come-from-behind 54-48 victory over Merrimack Valley in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday, but dropped a tough one at the Nest on Wednesday, falling to Coe-Brown Northward Academy 55-50.
KHS now sits at 4-4 in Division II play and 8-4 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington last week.
On Monday, the Eagles rallied from a 26-22 halftime deficit to beat Merrimack Valley.
“We like to keep the fans interested right to the end,” said a smiling Jack Loynd.
MV jumped out to a 19-14 lead after the opening quarter. In a defensive-minded second frame, KHS outscored the Pride 8-7 to trim the deficit to four points at the break.
“I think one of the key turning points was we didn’t let them pass from side to side without challenging them,” said Loynd. “MV is a pretty patient team, but we made them work for everything.”
The Eagles knotted the game at 26-26 with 6:45 left in the third quarter when junior Evan Koroski scored on a nifty move in the lane.
Fellow junior Alex Clark gave Kennett the lead with 6:03 to play in the period when he successfully grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back for two.
KHS outscored the Pride 19-7 in the third quarter to build a 41-33 lead heading into the final frame.
Clark led Kennett with 14 points; Koroski added 11; Nick Houghton-LaClair had 10; Grady Livingston, six; Ben Dougherty, six; Isaiah Monica, five; and Spencer Ballou, three.
On Wednesday, the Eagles again started slow, falling behind 13-10 to Coe-Brown after the opening quarter and trailed 27-18 at halftime and 46-37 after three frames.
Kennett clawed its way back into the contest in the fourth quarter behind a swarming defensive effort that limited the Bears to just one shot on their offensive possessions. With 3:30 to play, Dougherty tickled the twine on a three-pointer from the top left side of the arch to trim Coe-Brown’s lead to 49-48.
With 2:48 left, Dougherty came up with a seal and turned it into a layup to give the Eagles their first lead of the night at 50-49.
After the Bears missed a basket, Kennett did a nice job of working 90 seconds off the clock. With 1:05 to play, the Eagles went for a three-pointer in the left corner that just missed. The Bears grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast to regain the lead 51-50 with 59 seconds left.
Following a Kennett turnover, Coe-Brown hit a pair of free throws with 42 ticks left on the clock to lead 53-50.
The Eagles had two chances to knot the game but three-point shots with 27 and 12 seconds to play narrowly missed the mark.
Kennett was on the road Friday night against rival Kingswood (1-3). Results were not known as of press time.
There are 30 boys out for the program this winter.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren, Ameer Senor; juniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infringer and Evan Koroski; and freshman Daven Bailey.
Members of the junior varsity team include juniors Brigham Bettencourt, Caleb Bradford, Tyson Caisse and Elijah Littlefield; sophomores Tavon Porter and Tyler Walcott and freshman Trystan Jones.
Members of the freshmen/reserves are sophomores Kasen Frechette, Cooper Fulton and Brody Nagle; and freshmen Ben Chick, Owen Grames-Edwards, Dylan Hooper, Devon Jakubev, Capen Keisman, Liam Lette, Logan Ramsey and Logan Troon.
Houghton-LaClair, Livingston and Mojica were chosen as team captains.
“Three very good leaders who have played a ton of basketball,” Loynd said.
Joining Loynd on the sidelines are new junior varsity coach Sedge Saunders, who brings a wealth of experience after leading the boy’s varsity program at Fryeburg for three decades; and assistant coaches Corey Genest and Thomas (Boonie) Stapinski.
“I’ve got a great group of coaches to work with,” said Loynd. “Sedge brings 27 years of varsity experience to our program. Boonie eats and breaths basketball, and he can play. We can use him on the scout team.”
Last year, due to the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association went with an open-tournament format, just as it did for the fall sports season. All of the schools qualified for post-season play and were assigned a regional bracket to play in.
Kennett fell 44-42 to Kingswood in Wolfeboro in the preliminary round of the Division II tournament.
“I think it was an accomplishment just to have a full season, to play 15 basketball games,” Loynd said last March at the winter sports awards. “I would not have put the probability of that too high for those of you that remember their probability and statistics, but we did. And I think to have the opportunity to compete and to play basketball, especially the way that last season ended, just the opportunity to finish the season was great.”
The Eagles lost four seniors — Evan Dascoulias, TJ Lash, Matt Nordwick and Kyle Perry — to graduation last June.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still here, spectators are again limited this season for home games. Each player is permitted to have four family members attend games. Spectators must be masked at all times and will be seated in designated socially distanced spots in the bleachers.
Players and coaches when not playing need to be socially distanced and will need to wear masks. This year, unlike last winter, players, when in-game action, are not required to wear masks, but can if they so choose.
The hometown flock is slated to host Bishop Brady (3-3) on Monday (5:30 p.m.); travel to rival Plymouth (2-3) on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.); and close out the week back at the Nest on Friday when Sanborn (5-2) comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.