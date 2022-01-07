CONWAY — The Kennett High ski jumping team is waiting for winter to begin. Chip Henry’s Flight Squad has been grounded due to not a lot of help from Mother Nature and a couple of technical difficulties wit the team’s snowmaking equipment. When the Eagles can take the sky, they should soar and could be the team to beat.
Kennett is the defending state and national champions in the sport. The Eagles also won the title in 2017 and 2018. Since New Hampshire is the lone state to offer high school ski jumping, the state champion team is crowned as national champ, too.
“We’re at a little bit of a low right now,” said Coach Henry by phone Dec. 23. “We tried to make snow the other night, and when I turned the one-year-old pump on, it sounded like a grenade going off.”
Fortunately, Henry was able to transport the pump to his shop.
“I was nervous about what might happen,” he said. “It as actually quite easy to get apart. We lost a couple of bearings. The only bummer was it will take 10 days to get the part. The best case will be us not having to use it at all and Mother Nature helps us out.”
Henry added: “We do have highly-efficient snowmaking guns. They actually use less electricity than it takes to turn the lights on (out at the 10-, 20- and 35-meter jumps on the Kancamagus Highway). We probably need another 6 to 8 inches of natural snow. The rain hasn’t been all bad. It can give us a nice base with we can get some fluffy snow on top.”
The Kennett jump was built in 1960 and rebuilt in the mid-'70s with the help of the Eastern Slope Ski Club and others when Charlie Broomhall was Kennett's head ski coach. The Conway School District became proud owner of the jump in February 2009 when the school board voted unanimously to accept the Kennett Co.'s offer of 5.14 acres on the Kancamagus Highway, where the jump resides, just west of the Saco District Ranger Station.
Henry, a 1993 KHS graduate, was one of the top ski jumpers in the East during his high school years and has been jumping coach for the Eagles since 2002. He has about a dozen athletes out for the team this winter including veterans Sean Morgan, Shea Mulkern, Griffin McAuliffe, Sawyer Battles, Willem Badger and Finn Bradley for the boys and Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Liz Blair for the girls.
The Eagles lost Camden Capozzoli, Dylan Derby, Elizabeth Koroski and Parker Mustapha to graduation last June.
Also this winter, Henry has five or six local children jumping for the MWV Ski Jumping Club. The club is scheduled to host its first meet on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 9:30 a.m. Spectators are welcome to attend.
Last February, the Eagles saved their best performances of the season for the Division I State Ski Jumping Championships at Proctor Academy in Concor. The hometown flock soared past defending champs Hanover to win the crown by four points, 385.5 to 381.5.
While the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion team for the girls, Kennett senior Liz Koroski flew to individual honors and bragging rights at the top high school female high school jumper in the country on Thursday. The KHS girls took five of the top 6 places.
Henry’s team had been rounding into form in this abbreviated COVID-19 season, and he thought Hanover would “have its hands full.” He was right on the mark.
“It was a wonderful night,” Henry said just minutes before the team boarded one of two buses along with the state champion girl’s alpine team for a parade through the North Conway and Conway. “They peaked at the right time. After a couple of practice jumps which let them get a feel for the hill, they brought their A-game.”
“We picked the best meet for our best jumps,” Henry said. “I couldn’t be prouder of this bunch.”
Individually, Hanover’s Teddy Ruth, the defending state champ, soared to first place for the second consecutive year with a score of 121 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 58 on his first jump, 61 on his second and 60 on his third attempt.
Kennett’s Parker Mustapha was third with 115 points. Other Eagles who jumped included Sean Morgan, fourth, 114; Shea Mulkern, fifth, 106.5; Griffin McAuliffe, sixth, 105.5; Sawyer Battles, 12th, 93; and Willem Badger, 17th, 84.
For the girls, Koroski scored 89 points to edge Hanover’s Greta Holland, 88.5, while fellow Eagle Vivian Rober Carpenter rounded out the top three in third with 85 points.
“Liz got better as the night went on,” Henry said. “She got more confident and comfortable. Her last jump (23 meters) was the furthest of the night. I’ve never seen her look so good.”
He added: “Vivian looked fantastic. The (Proctor) jump flies a little further than ours, but everyone looked super comfortable and confident. All of our jumpers had a super night.”
Kennett’s Liz Blair was fourth, 84, followed by teammates Camden Capozzoli, fifth, 79; and Dylan Derby, sixth, 77.5.
The Eagles are scheduled to compete in the first meet of the season this coming Wednesday (6 p.m.) at Proctor Academy in Concord with Merrimack Valley playing hosts.
Kennet is scheduled to host its lone home meet on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m.
The State Meet is slated for Feb. 17 (6 p.m.) at Proctor Academy with Hanover and MV serving as hosts.
“When we get the parts in and Mother Nature cooperates, I think we’re going to have a great season,” Henry said.
