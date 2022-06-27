Joining White Mountain Milers President Scot Henley at the Kennett High School Scholarship Night on May 31 are awardees (from left) Taylor Garland, Amy Burton, Maya Gove, Samantha Habert-Jacques and Grace Perley. (CHRIS PERLEY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Six local students will begin their college journey with financial support from Mount Washington Valley’s local running club. The White Mountain Milers selected five graduating seniors from Kennett High School and one from Fryeburg Academy to receive this year’s awards from the Club’s Gretchen B. Hatch Scholarship Fund.
Receiving awards were Amy Burton of Jackson ($3,000), Taylor Garland of Bartlett ($2,000), Maya Gove of Conway ($1,000), Samantha Habert-Jacques of Bartlett ($2,500), Alanna Nataluk of Lovell ($1,000), and Grace Perley of North Conway ($2,500).
Nataluk, a senior at Fryeburg Academy, received her award over Memorial Weekend and the Kennett High School seniors received theirs at the school’s scholarship night on May 31.
“It’s a remarkable thing that our Club has been able to support so many students in such a meaningful way over the years,” said Scot Henley, club President. “We’re proud to continue the tradition and we wish this tremendous group of very deserving graduating seniors great success in college.”
Since its inception, the White Mountain Milers Gretchen B. Hatch Scholarship Fund has supported local students with $132,000 in scholarships. Scholarships are awarded not to the best athletes, the most successful students, or those who have overcome the greatest challenges. Instead, awardees are well-rounded, deserving students with compelling stories and an interest in running.
Established in the mid-1980s, the White Mountain Milers are the North Conway area’s local running club. The Club offers group runs, races, social events, and programs throughout the year. To learn more or become a member, please visit whitemountainmilers.com.
