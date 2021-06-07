CONWAY — Seven members of the Kennett High girls’ track team closed out the spring sports season for the Eagles by turning in outstanding performances at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Kingston High School in Sanborn on Saturday.
Two Eagles — freshman Aida Wheat and senior Sierra Parsons — brought home medals for turning in top 5 performances. Wheat was second overall in the 200 meters while breaking her school record, while Parsons set a career personal best in the discus, finishing fifth in the state.
“It went incredibly well,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “Everyone competed to the best of their abilities and they all finished in the top 10 in the state, that a pretty nice accomplishment.”
The Meet of Champions brings together the top five finishers from the Division I Championships; the top 4 from Division II and the top three in Division III, along with the top eight overall relay times from the three divisions.
It was a tale of two extremes for the competitors.
“The weather was brutal on Saturday,” Livingston said. “Talk about extremes. It was 47 degrees, rainy, cold and windy the week before. On Saturday, it was 91, hot and humid. It was tough for everyone.”
The 4x800-meter relay kicked off the action. The team of sophomore Shannon Abrams, junior Grace Perley and freshmen Molly DellaValla and Autumn Verran toed the starting line and placed seventh overall in 10:50.43, topping their previous best time of 10:53.66. Exeter won the race in 9:50.12.
Abrams knocked 4 seconds off her previous best time; Perley came within a second of her best time; DellaValla trimmed 3 seconds off her previous PR; and Verran was just a second off her best time.
“The girls set the tone for the whole meet,” said Livingston. “I so proud of them.”
Junior Amy Burton was seeded ninth in the 800 meters but finished eighth overall in 2:26.36. Abby Hughes of Windham won the race in 2:19.42.
“Amy was 8/10ths of a second off her best time ever,” Livingston said. “She’s only a junior and is our fastest 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runner and also runs on our 4X400 relay team. She’s had an exceptional year. Amy is our team leader by attitude and demeanor.”
Parsons was seeded 11th heading into the discus competition. She finished fifth overall with a throw of 101’2”. Briana Danis of Pinkerton Academy won the event with a throw of 124’11”.
“Sierra is the fifth-best thrower in the state,” said Livingston. “Not only was she fifth, but she set a PR.”
He added: “Sierra is a quiet leader. She’s had such a great senior season. She was our top thrower in all three events (discus, shot put and javelin). Sierra is a very level-headed kid. It’s a coach’s dream to see your athlete hit a PR in their final high school meet.”
Wheat, who came into the Meet of Champions limited in her practice time due to a sprained ankle, was seeded fifth on Saturday. She broke her previous school record time of 26.4 by running a blazing 25.37 seconds to finish second overall. Soraya Ross, a freshman at Nashua South, won the race in 25.36.
“She lost out by 1/100ths of a second,” Livingston said. “She was in Lane 8 and the goal was for her to get out to a fast 40 or 50 meters and to hold that speed around the curve and then come with whatever she had left. Aida got off to a great start and was leading with about 20 meters to go when (Ross) took the lead, but Aida came back and it was a photo finish.”
He added: “Having to deal with a sprained ankle, she and Colby (Locke, head athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) worked really well to get her up for the meet. As coaches, all we can do is hope that when we get them to the line they’re ready to compete. Aida was, and she had a great day.”
Traditionally the top six finishers at the Meet of Champions advance on to the New England Championships, but that meet is not being held due to COVID-19.
“I think it’s just too monstrous to pull off,” Livingston said. “You’d need to host it at a venue like UNH because it would be five times larger than the Meet of Champions.”
Kennett loses nine seniors to graduation on Sunday in Jessica Hill and Sierra Parsons for the girls and Cody Hamlin, Myles Harrigan, Bryce Hill, Ian Martin, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Thomas Troon and Logan Violette for the boys.
“We finished the season in fantastic fashion. As coaches (he and Tim Livingston, Julianna Livingston, Kathleen Murdough, Terry (Livingston) Ballou and Eileen Livingston), we’re happy how things ended up,” Livingston said. “It was a rough season from a COVID-19 pandemic standpoint because you never k ew from day to day what was going to happen. All of us were sort of under a COVID cloud.”
He added: “I’m happy we got to have a season. We didn’t for winter track in terms of meets and for outdoor track last year. I think it was important for all of us to have this season.”
(0) comments
