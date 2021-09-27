FRYEBURG, Maine — It was a cloudy morning, they thought there was going to be a thunderstorm, and it was a perfect afternoon in Fryeburg, Maine. Wells was in town for a game with the football Raiders. The Warriors (2-2) have had good success with their football program playing a physical style where they try to hit you harder than you have ever been hit before seizing your will and forcing the play down their opponent’s throats, but this Raider bunch took their best shot, and set Wells back seemingly having Wells set-up for failure, but the Warriors got it together just in time to walk away with a 11-8 victory on Saturday afternoon.
While Fryeburg (2-2) did not play mistake free the Raiders did put themselves in position to win.
The Raiders had too many holding calls, and lost a fumble on their own 42-yard line. Wells went to its power middle run game, but the combination of Big Will Hallam, Charlies Campbell and captain Jackson Whitchley shut them down. When they went to the perimeter outside linebackers Bobby Hallum and Caleb Micklon closed those doors.
The game was scoreless at halftime.
In the third quarter, assisted by an important holding call on the Raiders, Wells drove to the Raider 10-yard line where on fourth down they tried a field goal that had plenty of distance, but was wide right.
Fryeburg took over, and drove 90 yards for the first score of the game. There were two key plays in the drive, Jordan Dutton caught two 30-yard passes from Gunnar Saunders. When Saunders could see the goal line he called his own number, and took the football into the land of six for the first points of the game.
Saunders went back to Jordan Dutton for the two-point conversion, and the Raiders led 8-0.
After Wells was forced to punt Fryeburg had the opportunity to run time off the clock, but Warriors forced and FA punt. Late in the fourth quarter, the Warriors got the ball back and moved down the field and scored with three minutes left in regulation play. With the successful two-point conversion on a rush, the game was tied.
The Warriors were able to get the ball back again late and took the lead for good when Michael Lewinski kicked a 20-yard field goal with 13 seconds to play to steal a road win.
Fryeburg is scheduled back in action this Saturday (7 p.m.) when it travels to Gardiner (1-3).
The Tigers are coming off back-to-back lopsided losses, falling 52-7 at home to Cape Elizabeth (3-0) on Sept. 18, and 33-0 at Leavitt (2-0) last Saturday.
