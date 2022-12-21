Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
My goal is to highlight fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community. Here is my September selection.
Ivy Zipf, a junior, is a phenomenal athlete who plays two varsity sports at Kennett High School.
Ivy, who lives in Conway, has played soccer for the last eight years and is loving every moment of it. She loves the team atmosphere, the intensity sports can bring and being around so many talented athletes.
She also picked up lacrosse her freshman year in 2021 and is now a fulltime varsity starter.
On top of all that she is involved in the MWV Career and Technical Center’s Education Rising Program, having represented New Hampshire at the national conference in Washington DC last June; is a Key Club member; serves on the newly created KHS student Ambassadors; is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; and is a camp counselor at New England Frontier Camp.
Ivy plays sports to glorify God through her play and to make new friendships with fellow teammates.
Her fellow teammate and also a junior Aida Wheat speaks very highly of Ivy.
“Ivy plays a huge part in the soccer community and always makes the team feel good, whether it is a win or a loss she’s cheering us on,” Aida said.
Advice Ivy offers other athletes is, “your hard work pays off and enjoy every single moment you step out on that field.”
