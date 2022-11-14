Junior Stella Keeler digs the ball during the Kennett High School volleyball team's match against Kingswood on Sept. 3. The Eagles won three out of four sets to beat the Knights. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
Madison is highlighting fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community. Here is her September selection.
The MWV Athlete of the Month of October is Kennett High School junior Stella Keeler.
The daughter of Jessyca and Greg Keeler from Center Conway, Stella is a phenomenal athlete that has been playing volleyball for five years and is a great asset and role model to her volleyball team. She strives to work hard every day and her solid determination helps her team on and off the court.
Her favorite thing about volleyball is that Stella loves to create new friendships. Stella's work ethic and devotion to her team, driving her to be the best, it earned her the team captain role as a junior. Stella would also be interested in playing volleyball in college.
Coach Craig Bartolomei has spoken very highly of her saying, “Stella works hard to put on Senior night for the graduating senior taking on most of the responsibilities herself with little help for me.”
Advice Stella would give to other athletes is to “have a growing mindset and put in your best effort. Stella plays sports to have fun, stay active and build teamwork and trust. She is an overall amazing athlete and has an excellent GPA, is in the top 10 in her class and is in student council, FBLA, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society, Language Honor Society and is a year-round dancer.
Stella loves to help with school events and teach volleyball to the elementary kids in the winter. What can this girl not do?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.