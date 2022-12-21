Editor’s note: 2022-2023 Miss Mount Washington Valley Teen Madison Walcott, the daughter of Amy and Chris Walcott of Bartlett, is promoting “Youth Empowerment Through Sports” by assisting, encouraging and celebrating Mount Washington Valley athletes.
My goal is to highlight fellow student-athletes each month who are making a difference on their sports teams at Kennett High and in the community. Here is my November selection.
Nominations are in for the athlete of the month for November, and this was not a surprise and was well-deserved. The athlete of the month is the junior quarterback at Kennett High, Brody Nagle.
Son of Andy Emery, Brody is from Bartlett and has been playing football for nine years now and continues to excel.
“Brody Nagle was a huge part of our team’s success this year,” Coach Scott Stearns said. “He stepped up as a first-year starter at quarterback and had a great season. He threw for 700 yards and eight touchdowns.”
He added: “Not only is Brody successful on the field, but he is also a high achiever academically and received high honors during the football season. I look forward to watching Brody mature into a leader of our team and a second-year starter at quarterback, with an opportunity to play defense for us. I couldn’t be more proud of Brody as a representative of our team and as a leader at KHS.”
Brody’s favorite thing about sports is meeting new people and making friends.
Tyler Walcott, a teammate and friend of Brody, said, “Nagle made a huge impact on the team this 2022 season. He was top five for passing in Division II and was a leader throughout the season. Overall, Brody Nagle deserves this award because of his hard work and dedication on the field.”
Advice Brody would give to other athletes: “Just keep playing and not get in your head.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.