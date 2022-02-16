CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ alpine team rallied from a five-point deficit after the morning GS to crush the slalom and ski away with the Division II State Alpine Championship at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway on Tuesday. It was the Eagles' third consecutive state title and ninth in the last 10 years — let’s call it what it is — a dynasty!
“Nine out of 10 is a really great run,” said Coach Laurel Zengilowski, Eagles’ head coach. “I think it speaks to the consistency of our girls.”
The hometown flock placed four skiers in the top 7 in the afternoon slalom to erase Hanover’s five-point and win the overall championship by 43 points. Kennett scored 758 points to top Hanover, 715; Souhegan, 707.5; ConVal, 661; Bow, 647.5; Oyster River, 612; Kingswood, 608; Windham, 567; Pembroke, 461; Goffstown, 442; Hollis-Brookline, 336; John Stark, 149; and Merrimack Valley, 66.
Coach Z. is a firm believer that championships are decided in slalom, was thrilled with how her Eagles skied.
In the morning GS, Hanover had four girls in the top nine to take team honors with 376 points, followed by Kennett, 371, and Souhegan was third with 340.5.
KHS junior Ashley Garside is the state GS champion. She had the fastest first run (28.60) and the second-quickest second run (29.41) to win the race in 58.01.
Garside, who was second in the event at last year’s State Meet, was joined on the podium by teammate Allie Hussey, who was third in 59.56, and ConVal’s Molly Dishong, the defending GS champion, was second (she had the fastest second run (29.24), 58.55.
Other Kennett skiers were Ellie Nelson, who was 14th, 1:04.12; Amy Burton, 18th, 1:04.99; Liza Graustein, 19th, 1:05.08; and Kylie Jacobs-Carr, 28th, 1:12.79.
“I think we were taken a little by surprise by the GS results,” said Zengilowski. “When I watched the Hanover girls come down and they didn’t seem above or beyond any of my girls, but then I saw the results and Hanover had four in the top 12.”
In slalom, the girls from Conway saved their best for last skiing away with the title with 388 points. Souhegan was second in team slalom with 367 points, while ConVal and Hanover tied for third with 339 points.
“I don’t think you could have asked for any better slalom skiing our girls,” Zengilowski said. “I don’t necessarily know if the girls knew we were behind Hanover after GS, but it was so nice to see them ski the way they’re capable.”
She added: “I thought we would win the GS and then have to hold on in the slalom. A lot of the southern schools ski a lot of slalom. You’d have thought Hanover’s slalom would have been stronger. (The Marauders) kind of came out of nowhere in GS.”
Dishong, the 2021 slalom champ, successfully defended her title in 1:10.94. She posted the fastest first run (34.87), while Lyla Kimball of Souhegan, who was fourth overall, had the fastest second run (36.02).
Garside, the slalom runner-up last year, was second again, finishing in 1:11.52. Hussey was third again in 1:11.65.
Other Eagles were Burton, who took seventh in 1:17.03; Graustein, seventh, 1:18.21; and Katie Brooks, 27th, 1:34.29. Elise Vachon did not finish her two runs.
While the Eagles had four skiers in the top seven, Hanover’s top four skiers finished sixth, 12th, 15th and 35th.
By virtue of top 10 finishes, Garside, Hussey, Burton and Graustein punched their tickets to represent Kennett at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Feb. 24. The meet brings together the top 10 girls and boys from the divisions for a day of slalom and GS racing.
Kennett loses seniors Katherine Brooks, Amy Burton and Cassie Irish to graduation in June, but returns a host of talented skiers to the nest next year.
Zengilowski and the Eagles tipped their skis to the staff a Cranmore, which hosted the boys’ championship on Tuesday, too.
“The folks at Cranmore are the best in the state,” she said. “The guys in the race department go above and beyond.”
