CONWAY — Three recent Kennett High standouts — Gaven Gagne, Bobby Graustein and Braden Santuccio — will suit up and represent the Granite State in the 68th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Game against seniors from Vermont at Castleton University on Aug. 7. The Eagles are excited to play the game they love one last time together.
Kennett, Plymouth and Newport each have three players in the game.
Gagne, Graustein and Santuccio were among nine Eagles selected to All-State for the Northern Cluster of Division II last fall. Gagne and Graustein were chosen on defense at middle linebacker and defensive end, respectively, while Santuccio was tabbed as an offensive lineman.
Kennett went 5-2 on the season with the lone blemishes coming against rival Plymouth, 21-20 at home and then 14-6 in the opening round of the Division II playoffs.
This is one of 30 Shrine football games played every year across the country.
"Strong Legs Run That Weak Legs May Walk" is the motto of every Shrine Football Game and it can be seen every summer as 72 young men from New Hampshire and Vermont play their hearts out for the benefit of the children in the Shrine hospitals. And, when they step off the field at the game's end, they become alumni and as such never forget the children they played for.
Coaches for the New Hampshire squad include head coach Paul Landry from Kingswood Regional High School along with assistant coaches Bruce McAllister and Thomas Stackhouse from Exeter High School; Scott Meserve and Thomas McCullough from Kingswood Regional; and Chris Sanborn and Zach Stewart from Plymouth Regional High School.
“Kennett kids have a better chance of playing in the Shrine Game this year because the head coach is from Kingswood,” said Graustein. “He’s seen us play a while, and pretty sure the coach for the CHaD game was from Division I.”
“They tend to have more D-I players if it’s a D-I coach,” added Santuccio.
“One of the Plymouth coaches actually told me the game that we beat them a couple of years ago,” Graustein said, “he's like, ‘I still believe that the sole reason you guys won was that you played nose guard.’”
Santuccio is in line to see plenty of action. He’s been asked to be the team’s center, while Gagne, who led the Eagles in tackles each of the previous two seasons, is slated to play middle linebacker and Graustein, a constant thorn in quarterback’s sides, will play a modified defensive tackle.
“I’m playing a defensive tackle but it’s basically a defensive end,” explained Graustein. “We have a five-man front but it’s basically like a three-man front because there are two guys rushing from the outside. Technically it’s a defensive end but it’s down as a defensive tackle.”
“I’m playing center,” Santuccio, a versatile offensive and defensive lineman said. “I played there some as a sophomore, but we have a ton of offensive linemen. We’ve got some really good athletes.”
The team has had two practices in Wolfeboro thus far and will spend next week collectively in Vermont prepping for the game beginning this Sunday.
The 2020 game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dom Jones and Justin Olson were chosen to represent Kennett last year. They will be recognized at this year’s game.
“I’m just glad we got to have a season this year even though it was only seven games,” said Santuccio.
All three say “playing under the lights” on Friday nights was their Kennett football highlight.
“Most of us in this class have been playing together since elementary school,” said Graustein.
Gagne and Santuccio will room together at Central Maine Community College this fall where they plan to study electrical engineering and plumbing/heating, respectively. They head to Auburn, Maine on Aug. 29.
Graustein plans to attend Bridgton Academy in the fall and plans to continue playing football and lacrosse. Graustein reports Aug. 23 for football camp.
Each of the Eagles and their new teammates are fundraising for the Shriners Hospitals.
“When I received the call that I had an opportunity to play in the 68th Annual Shrine Sugar Bowl Game I was beyond excited,” said Gagne. “My senior season just like everyone else's wasn’t what we had hoped for. I will be doing my best to raise as much money as possible for the Shrine Hospitals. I look forward to meeting new teammates and putting the pads on one last time while raising money for a great cause.”
Gagne has raised $310 surpassing the goal of $300. You can see his fundraising page at tinyurl.com/2rm65szj.
“I felt extremely honored when I found out I was selected for the Shrine Bowl,” said Santuccio. “I am very excited to not only represent New Hampshire in the game but to also help raise money for the Shriners Hospital and be a part of this tradition. I am also excited to be able to play in one last game, especially with a shortened season this year. I'm looking forward to playing with new teammates and to raising money to help others.”
Santuccio has raised $620, surpassing his original goal of $500. You can see his fundraising page at tinyurl.com/3uu9wuzp.
“When I got that call from Coach Landry asking me to play I was super excited,” said Graustein. “I was very discouraged when my season did not end the way I hope so getting to play one more game is heartwarming. Playing in this game means so much to me and I am honored to have been selected. I am very excited to try and raise as much money as I can for this great cause. My family has four generations of masonic family. My Great Grandfather was a member of the Kora Shrine, Lewiston Maine.”
Graustein has raised $1,725 towards a goal of $3,000. You can see his fundraising page at tinyurl.com/225e3x8m.
“It’s kind of cool we get to play together one more time, and especially it being the Shrine Game,” Santuccio said.
“You thought your football career was done Brad,” Graustein said smiling.
“Yeah, getting one more game is pretty cool,” replied Santuccio. “Especially since it’s us thee and we all know each other.”
“We know a lot of the other guys because we played against them for four years,” said Graustein. “We know all the D-2 kids. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait.”
On Aug. 7, the day will feature a spectacular parade at 3 p.m. followed by the football game at 5:30 p.m.
Online pre-order tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. If you purchase tickets on the day of the game, prices are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-17. Children under 5 get in free. Pre-order parking costs $10, while a parking pass purchased day-of costs $15.
Shriner's Hospitals for Children, according to its website, is “the world’s greatest philanthropy, are located in 22 locations around the US, Montreal Quebec Canada and Mexico City. Our patients travel from various distant locations to receive their world-renowned care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.