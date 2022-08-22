CONWAY — The annual Kennett Challenge Race returns this Thursday, Aug. 25 (men at 5:30 p.m. and women at 6 p.m.), at the Kennett Middle School. This fun two-mile race traditionally pits the silverbacks (the White Mountain Milers) against the young whippersnappers (Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams). Berlin has also been invited to participate.
The Miler’s are providing post-race refreshments. Please park near Conway Elementary and not the lot near the KMS gym.
It’s a great opportunity to get to know the Raiders and Eagles before the upcoming cross-country season.
“It looks like it’s going to be a pretty stacked field,” said Bernie Livingston, Kennett High head coach. “I expect the White Mountain Milers will be loaded for bear.”
It’s always a good time and a great way to help support our student-athletes.
In 2021, in weather better suited for swimming or just relaxing in the shade, 57 runners braved 88-degree temperatures and high humidity, braggign rights for the women and men in the team competitions went to cagey veteran Milers.
“I think it was 86 degrees in the shade,” said Bernie Livingston, Kennett High’s head coach. “It was tough. OK, it was brutal, really. It actually went pretty well as far as the meet goes.”
He added: “I do predictions based on our mile times from the first week and we actually had three kids run faster than I predicted, which was impressive given the conditions.
In a field of 35 ladies, the White Mountain Milers swept the top four spots to score 21 points, followed by Kennett, 39, and Fryeburg, 116.
Miler Corey Dowe, a former standout at Coe-Brown Northwood Academy in cross-country and track and field and the health teacher at Kennett Middle School, who broke the women’s course record, in 2019, finishing in 11:29, took first place again, winning in 11:32.
“Corey and the rest of the Milers are so impressive,” Livingston said. “To come within 3 seconds of the course record on a night like that was quite a feat.”
Fellow Milers Leslie O’Dell and Terry Livingston Ballou rounded out the podium in 13:11 and 13:42, respectively, while Kim Proux was fourth in 14:03.
“I tell everyone, look at these women in their late 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s and still being so active,” said Livingston. “They are terrific role models for everyone. They all embody what is so great in our sport.”
“The girls ran well,” Livingston said. “We got everything out of it that we wanted.”
Running for Coach Bill Reilly’s Raiders in his final Challenge at the helm of the Fryeburg program he built from the ground up over the past 25 years, were Alanna Nataluk, who was sixth in 14:10; Aleigha Roy-Munroe, 13th, 16:01; Enna Carbone, 31st, 21:59; Amanda Howe, 32nd, 22:13; and Kacey-Jane Clark, 35th, 23:55.
For the guys, the Milers took team honors with 30 points, followed by the Eagles, 32, and the Raiders, who had only three runners, did not post a team score (you need four finishers in order to do that).
In a virtual dead-heat, Kennett’s Tristen Smith edged Miler and Kennett Middle School Coach Tim Livingston by a hair as both finished in 12:17.
“Tim’s finish was impressive given he’s just spent two hours setting up the course,” Livingston said. “He slept well that night.”
Kennett’s Patrick Laughland was third in 12:23, followed by teammates Ben Biche, seventh, 13:15; and Nolan Proux, eighth, 13:28.
Seventh-grader Tucker Proux covered the course in 16:19.
For the Raiders, Andy Irwin finished in 16:10; Isaac Twombly-Wiser, 16:12; and James Lougee, 21:08.
The Milers provided Subway subs while the Eagles brought the desserts.
Livingston said the Challenge is a good build-up to the start of the regular season. It always occurs during the second week of preseason.
“What I like,” he said, “it’s a precursor to the regular season, but I also like that our younger kids can see what older folks can do and that running can be a lifelong sport.”
The race is free, no pre-event registration is needed.
