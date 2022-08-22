CONWAY — The annual Kennett Challenge Race returns this Thursday, Aug. 25 (men at 5:30 p.m. and women at 6 p.m.), at the Kennett Middle School. This fun two-mile race traditionally pits the silverbacks (the White Mountain Milers) against the young whippersnappers (Kennett High and Fryeburg Academy cross-country teams). Berlin has also been invited to participate.

The Miler’s are providing post-race refreshments. Please park near Conway Elementary and not the lot near the KMS gym.

