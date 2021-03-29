CONWAY — Kennett High senior Maddie Stewart has been named by the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization to the Division II All-State, First-Team. The honorees were announced last week.
Stewart, a tri-captain on the state runner-up team with fellow seniors Ella Chandler and Sierra Parsons, led the Eagles in scoring, rebounding and assists this winter and never left the court in four playoff games, including the 54-52 loss to Bishop Brady in the title game on March 14. She scored 18 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the finals.
“Maddie is a special player and a very special young lady,” said Coach Larry Meader, who presented Stewart, age 18, with the prestigious Russ Award at the Kennett High Winter Sports Awards on March 15.
Stewart, who earned Second-Team, All-State accolades as a sophomore while helping to guide the hometown flock to the championship game in 2019, was selected as WMUR’s (Channel 9) Hometown Hero last week. Word that Stewart was going to be recognized first surfaced at the winter sports awards.
“I just got this email and it says, ‘Hi Neal, I was thinking about featuring Maddie Stewart in our Hometown Hero segment your thoughts,’” said Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver during the awards ceremony. “‘If you liked the idea, can you help me get in touch with her?’ So (looking at Stewart seated in the Loynd Auditorium with her parents Kim and Greg), I’m getting in touch with you, and I’m going to get (sports reporter Jason King) in touch with you. He needs to set up a Zoom interview, but congratulations, you're going to be a Hometown Hero.”
Six girls were named First-Team, All-State, while six more were tabbed for Second-Team and 15 others garnered Honorable Mention laurels.
Joining Stewart on the First-Team were Bishop Brady senior Ami Rivera; Hollis-Brookline junior Elisabeth Stapelfeld; Lebanon senior Sally Rainey; and Hanover junior Melissa Whitmore and sophomore Stella Galanes.
Named to the Second-Team were Plymouth senior Jordan Levesque; Sanborn senior Madison Houghton; Laconia senior Isabella Day; Bow senior Alex Larrabee; Pelham senior Tallie Carney; and Pembroke junior Ashley Stephens.
Earning Honorable Mention were Bishop Brady senior Halle Laramie and juniors Libbey Hicks and Isabella Rivera; Coe-Brown seniors Valentina White and Jennifer Bettencourt; Lebanon junior Cathrine Cole; Manchester West senior Abuk Teng; Pelham freshman Jasmine Becotte; Sanborn senior Ellen McGough; Merrimack Valley junior Macy Gordon; Bow sophomore Lindsey Laperle; Oyster River senior Carissa Miller; John Stark senior Brady Johnson; Souhegan sophomore Kate Canavan; Milford senior Sarah Dobbs; and ConVal junior Maddy Faber.
Meader, who serves as the representative for Division II under the NHBCO, explained coaches can nominate up to four of their own players to the league website. They list the player’s name, school, height and position they play. Meader asks each coach to submit stats for their nominees, which he compiles and sends out to every coach.
The voting is done on a point system with players receiving five points for a First-Team vote; three for Second-Team; and one for Honorable Mention.
Stewart was also chosen by the NHBCO to the All-Defensive Team along with Hanover senior Charlotte Johnson; Lebanon’s Rainey; Merrimack Valley senior Hayley Kenney; and Bow’s Laperle.
Ami Rivera of Bishop Brady was named the Division II Player of the Year.
Maddie Houghton of Sanborn received the Jack Ford Award.
Initiated in 2007, the scholar awards are named after Jack Ford, the NHBCO founder and a longtime Winnacunnet and Hampton basketball coach and teacher. Ford, who died in 2010, encouraged study and service as well as sports and sportsmanship.’
Kennett’s Izzy Wrobleski won the award in 2019.
Dan O’Rourke was named the Varsity Coach of the Year, while Merrimack Valley’s Mike Mahoney was selected as the Sub Varsity Coach of the Year.
In Division II for the boys, Sanborn senior Dylan Khalil was named the Player of the Year. He was also chosen as this year’s recipient of the Jack Ford Award.
Khalil was one of six boys named First-Team, All-State along with Pelham senior Jake Dumont; Kingswood senior Brogan Shannon; Bow junior Matt Lamy; and Lebanon senior Calvin Bates.
Named to the Second-Team were Pembroke junior Mike Pittman; ConVal senior Wyatt Davis; Oyster River senior Ben Mattioni; Merrimack Valley senior Griffin Wheeler; Lebanon junior Jackson Stone; and Hanover junior Max Galbraith.
Honorable Mention selections were Pelham senior Zach Jones and junior Jake McGlinchey; Lebanon senior Karsten Hansen and junior Braeden Falzarano; Hollis-Brookline seniors Rob Haytayan and Matt Dias; Coe Brown seniors Keegan Paradis and Cole Smith; Kingswood junior Ethan Arnold; Bow senior Shaun Lover Jr.; Plymouth senior Griffin Charland; Sanborn sophomore Jared Khalil; Laconia sophomore Kayden Roberts; Milford junior Ryon Constable; John Stark senior Ben McKean; and Merrimack Valley junior Eli Gove.
Named to the All-Defensive Team were McKissic of Laconia; Pelham senior Jake Herrling; Lebanon’s Falzarano; ConVal’s Davis; and Sanborn’s Dylan Khalil.
Dan Murray of Milford was named the Varsity Coach of the Year, while Don Gutterson, also of Milford, was tabbed as the Sub Varsity Coach of the Year.
