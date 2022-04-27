CONWAY — What a difference a year makes. Last spring the Kennett High boys’ tennis team had just seven boys out for the program and could ill-afford an enjoy. Plus, the Eagles were dealing with various COVID-19 protocols.
This year, Coach Jason Cicero has plenty of depth with 13 boys out for the team and there are no COVID restrictions.
“It’s a nice team,” Cicero said by phone. “We definitely have upped our numbers. I think we’re seeing the benefits of the Advantage Kids program. We have four freshmen who have come through the program.”
Advantage Kids, New Hampshire's leading youth tennis and education development program, is a free program now heading into its fourth year and is open to children 7-14 at a variety of valley locations. Six-week programs ran last summer in Conway, Jackson, Tamworth, Freedom and Fryeburg, Maine. All sessions focussed on developing fitness, tennis skills, flexibility, mindfulness and collaboration. Advantage Kids staff brought extensive local experience coaching children to the courts.
Kennett goes into the April vacation with a 2-4 record.
Last year, Kennett started the season with just six players, and when two were forced in COVID-19 after a cohort in school detected the virus, it looked like the team might be forced to forfeit some early matches. KHS ended up having to go remote for a week due to an uptick in cases which ultimately sidelined all of the sports teams. The tennis team’s first two matches with Inter-Lakes were both canceled.
KHS saw the season come to an end in the opening round of the Division II tournament in Bow on May 27. The Falcons topped the Eagles 9-0 to advance to the state quarterfinals.
“Tough day at Bow,” said Cicero said at the time. “Their program is at the next level where we hope to be in a few years.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with tennis this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were four teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett (6-4 with three matches canceled due to COVID-19) along with Bow, Kingswood, and Lebanon were placed in Region 2. All four schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 4 seed and had to travel to Bow (5-1) to play the Falcons, the No. 1 seeds.
Sam Alkalay, the lone senior on last year’s team, completed the regular season undefeated in singles and doubles at 22-0.
“Sam is a tough loss but he was the only senior we lost,” said Cicero. “We also lost (now-senior) Andrew Fournier, who is heavily involved in theater and had three upcoming shows.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren; juniors Willem Badger, Grant Barahona and Evan Koroski; sophomores Martin Lockhart, Dax Rivera and Jake Young; and freshmen Daven Bailey, Noah Hembree, Jack Heysler and Austin Roberts.
Seniors Bailey and Ogren were elected captains by their teammates.
Cicero is joined on the court by Assistant Coach Steve Pietrow.
“I’m super excited to have Steve back, he’s a great asset,” Cicero said.
The Eagles are off to a 1-2 start on the young season.
Rivera, a transfer from rival Kingswood, is playing No. 1 singles this spring for the hometown flock.
“Dax was the No. 2 for Kingswood last year,” Cicero said. “He’s got a good game and is only a sophomore. He has plenty of opportunity to grow his game.”
Camden Bailey, who played No. 2 singles last spring, returns to that spot, and is playing No. 1 doubles with Rivera.
Ogren, the No. 3 last year, returns to the fold again, while Badger, a newcomer this spring, has secured the No. 4 spot. This duo is playing No. 2 doubles.
Daven Bailey and Heysler round out the starting lineup at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. They are also the No. 3 doubles tandem.
Cryan, a first-year senior, is picking up the game quickly, according to Cicero.
“He’s quick and he loves to learn,” he said. “His learning curve is steep.”
This was the first time in years that the Eagles were able to get out onto to the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park Courts at the outset of preseason.
“It was amazing,” Cicero said. “I don’t remember the last time that happened. The weather has cooperated for the most part. (Laughing) The wind has been available, but that’s nothing new.”
The Eagles opened the season on April 4 in Wolfeboro against Carroll County rival Kingswood and came home with an 8-1 win.
In singles, Rivera fell 8-6; Camden Bailey won 8-6; Ogren won 8-6; Badger won 8-2; Daven Bailey won 8-0 and Heysler won 8-0.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey won 8-3; Ogren/Badger won 8-6; and Daven Bailey/Heysler won 8-0.
The Eagles ran into a strong Oyster River team in their home-opener and fell 9-0.
In singles, Rivera lost 8-1; Camden Bailey lost 8-1; Ogren lost 8-1; Badger lost 8-2; Daven Bailey lost 8-4 and Heysler lost 8-1.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey lost 8-1; Ogren/Badger lost 8-1; and Daven Bailey/Heysler lost 8-1.
At Windham on April 8, the Jaguars won 8-1.
In singles, Rivera lost 8-2; Camden Bailey lost 8-5; Ogren lost 8-1; Badger won 8-4; Daven Bailey lost 8-3 and Heysler lost 8-3.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey lost 8-5; Ogren/Badger lost 9-7; and Daven Bailey/Heysler lost 9-8 in a tiebreak.
Undefeated Souhegan beat KHS 7-2 in Amherst on April 15.
In singles, Camden Bailey won 8-4; Ogren lost 8-3; Badger won 8-5; Daven Bailey lost 8-3; Heysler lost 8-2; and Jack Cryan lost 8-0.
In doubles, Camden Bailey/Daven Bailey lost 8-6; Ogren/Badger lost 8-4; and Heysler/Cryan lost 8-3.
Without COVID restrictions such as mandatory masks and temperature checks along with daily questionnaires to fill out, Cicero said it feels like a normal spring.
“It feels like a completely normal season,” he said, smiling. “It’s very nice to feel normal.”
Cicero talked about team goals.
“We want to improve as a team with each match,” he said. “We also want to develop your younger players and become better team through the season. The nice thing is we’re playing sports again this spring. I think we’re all happy to be back playing and having a normal spring.”
